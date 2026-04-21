Acsense Launches Identity Assurance to Deliver Real-Time IAM Configuration Visibility and Audit Readiness

TEL AVIV, Israel and ENGLEWOOD, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acsense, the IAM Resilience Platform, today announced the general availability of Identity Assurance, a new capability that continuously validates IAM configurations, detects drift in 10 minutes or less, and maps every configuration change to SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-53, DORA, NIS2, and APRA CPS 230/234 and others.

The launch lands as the security community openly reframes its threat model around AI. A joint briefing from the Cloud Security Alliance CISO Community, SANS, [un]prompted, and the OWASP Gen AI Security Project warns that autonomous AI systems are collapsing time-to-exploit from weeks to hours and names Identity and Privilege Abuse as a top agentic-AI threat. CRV's 2026 CISO Survey found that 85.7% of security leaders rank AI Security and Agents among their top three threats, and cite identity for AI agents as the hardest unsolved problem on their plate.

The enterprise identity surface has changed. Non-human identities now outnumber human users by as much as 82 to 1, and AI agents are creating new identity configurations faster than security teams can audit them. In a widely reported 2025 incident, an AI coding agent deleted a production database during a code freeze despite explicit instructions not to, because its service account held permissions no one was actively monitoring.

"Identity teams have become the first responders for everything from ransomware containment to AI agent governance, but the tools they rely on still behave like static policy stores," said Muli Motola, Co-founder and CEO of Acsense. "When a misconfiguration, insider action, or compromised service principal changes the state of Okta or Entra ID, enterprises need to know in minutes, not quarters, and they need to prove to auditors that nothing slipped through. That is what Identity Assurance delivers."

Identity Assurance provides enterprises with:

Continuous IAM Compliance Validation against SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-53, DORA, NIS2, and APRA CPS 230/234. ≤10 Minute Drift Detection: Incremental synchronization identifies unauthorized configuration changes across Okta and Entra ID within minutes, covering human identities, service accounts, and AI agent bindings alike. Cross-IDP Coverage: A single compliance baseline across multiple IdPs and Multiple Vendors, such as Okta and Microsoft Entra ID, ending the fragmented tooling most multi-IDP enterprises rely on today. Regulatory Framework Mapping: Live IAM configurations mapped directly to SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, DORA, NIS2, and APRA CPS 230/234 controls, replacing manual spreadsheets with automated evidence. NHI Audit Trails: Captures every configuration change triggered by AI agents, service principals, and API tokens, providing a full forensic history that manual oversight simply cannot track at scale.

Identity Assurance integrates with Acsense's existing Backup & Recovery, Configuration Management, Posture Intelligence and Disaster Recovery modules. The capability is available immediately to all Acsense customers and new deployments worldwide.

About Acsense

Acsense is the IAM Resilience Platform. The company helps enterprises protect, recover, manage, and continuously validate identity infrastructure across Okta and Microsoft Entra ID. Acsense's Identity Assurance capability detects configuration drift in as little as 10 minutes, maps every IAM change to regulatory frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, DORA, NIS2, APRA, FISMA, and NIST SP 800-53, and covers Okta and Entra ID under one compliance baseline. Learn more at acsense.com.

SOURCE Acsense