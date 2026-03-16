Acsense Launches Safe Configuration Management to Eliminate IAM Outage Risk

TEL AVIV, Israel and ENGLEWOOD, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acsense, the IAM Resilience Platform, today announced the launch of Safe Configuration Management, a new capability designed to help enterprises safely test, validate, and deploy identity configuration changes without risking outages or compliance failures.

Last week, an AI agent wiped a developer's entire production database — 2.5 years of data, backups included — by executing a Terraform destroy command with unchecked permissions. The incident went viral, but it wasn't an anomaly. Gartner predicts 99% of cloud failures will stem from customer-side errors, and identity misconfiguration is now the #1 attack vector according to the Cloud Security Alliance. As AI agents are granted broader access to production environments, the risk of a single misconfigured permission triggering an irreversible outage has never been higher.

While Infrastructure-as-Code tools like Terraform help deploy changes at scale, they often lack identity-specific context and built-in recovery mechanisms. Safe Configuration Management addresses this gap by introducing an IAM-native control plane to simulate identity changes in production-equivalent environments and detect potential disruptions before deployment.

"Identity infrastructure has become the backbone of modern enterprises, but it has also become a major operational risk," said Muli Motola, CEO of Acsense. "A single misconfiguration can disrupt access across the entire organization. Safe Configuration Management gives enterprises the ability to move quickly while ensuring identity systems remain stable, compliant, and resilient."

Key Capabilities

With Safe Configuration Management, enterprises can:

Validate Changes Safely: Test updates in a production-like sandbox before promoting them to live environments.

Test updates in a production-like sandbox before promoting them to live environments. Prevent Identity-Related Outages: Detect misconfigurations that could disrupt authentication flows or identity policies.

Detect misconfigurations that could disrupt authentication flows or identity policies. Recover in Minutes: Restore IAM configurations to a known-good state, including all dependencies.

Restore IAM configurations to a known-good state, including all dependencies. Maintain Continuous Compliance: Automatically align changes to frameworks including NIST CSF, DORA, NIS2, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and SOX.

Beyond core safeguards, the platform supports full tenant cloning, cross-tenant promotion, and integrated ITSM approvals — ensuring every change goes through a governed, auditable workflow before it reaches production.

About Acsense

Acsense is the IAM Resilience Platform enabling enterprises to protect and recover their IAM tenant and identity configuration state within defined RTO/RPO targets. The platform delivers continuous data protection, automated disaster recovery, and configuration management safeguards across identity providers. For more information, visit www.acsense.com

SOURCE Acsense