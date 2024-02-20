ADAMA Expands Use of New Environmentally Friendly One-Liter Containers

New design allows for denser packing, significantly reducing transportation needs, and improves farmer usability

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE 000553), a leading crop protection company, today announced the expanded use of its newly designed one-liter containers, demonstrating its commitment to greater sustainability. These containers were developed to reduce environmental impact and improve farmer usability and have already been successfully launched in India.

The new containers replace the old cylindrical shape with a rectangular one, leading to multiple sustainability benefits. They can be placed more densely on pallets and trucks, enabling 45% more product to be packed in the same space, reducing transportation needs and associated carbon emissions. This results in a 17.2% reduction in GHG emissions, eliminating the release of up to 340 metric tons of CO 2 e into the atmosphere annually. The amount of CO 2 e saved by the new packaging is comparable to a new car being driven 2.8 million km or the yearly absorption capacity of 27,000 trees. They also comprise 10% less plastic, saving plastic waste.

Farmers also find the new design to be more convenient to use. The containers feature a texture of raised bumps for improved grip, a wider opening for easier access and pouring, and they are compatible with the European industry standard Closed Transfer System (CTS) to reduce the risk of contact with the product. The new shape takes up less storage space on the shelf and its flat sides make it easier to read the product name when packed tightly.

"In response to the growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices within ADAMA and among farmers globally, we are continuously working to reduce the environmental footprint of our products," said Ronen Golan, Head of Market Facing Programs at ADAMA. "We developed our new containers with farmers and their daily activities in mind, enabling them to engage in more sustainable practices while addressing additional pain points they face, without changing their routines. It's a win-win situation for everyone."

ADAMA's new one-liter packaging will expand to Europe and Israel in Q1 2024, before arriving in South America in Q2-3 2024.

