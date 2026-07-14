ADAMA Provides Financial Performance Estimation for the First Half of 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel and BEIJING, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE 000553), today provided an estimate regarding its financial performance for the first half of 2026.

Sales

For the first half year of 2026, ADAMA is expecting to report stable sales in comparison to the first half year of 2025 (sales declined in RMB terms). This reflects higher volumes and the positive impact of exchange rates, offset by lower prices. Excluding the Company's decision to reduce the manufacture and sale of certain basic chemicals and low-margin products, sales would have increased.

Adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit

For the first half year of 2026, the Company is expecting to report a decrease in adjusted EBITDA and in its margin, in comparison to the first half year of 2025. This decline is despite an increase in gross profit and its margin and due to an increase in operating expenses.

The Company expects to report an adjusted net profit in the range of $53 million to $73 million for the first half year of 2026, compared to a net profit of $49 million for the first half year of 2025. The expectation for higher net profit is despite lower adjusted operating profit and due to lower financial expenses.

Adjusted net profit

Estimated First Half Year 2026

First Half Year 2025



Net profit attributable to shareholders (USD millions)

53-73

49

Earnings per share (USD)

0.0228-0.0314

0.0212

Net profit attributable to shareholders (RMB millions)

370-507

354

Earnings per share (RMB)

0.1587-0.2176

0.1521



































Adjusted Net profit excludes the impact of transitory, non-operational or non-cash items, mainly including:

i. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash)

ii. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA (non-cash) and other acquisition-related costs

iii. Capital gain from sale of a subsidiary's logistics center in Israel

iv. Restructuring costs (mainly in 2025)

v. Fixed asset impairments related to improvement of operational efficiency

vi. Repurchase of bonds by a controlled subsidiary in Q2 2025

Reported Net Profit

The Company expects to report net profit (which includes the impact of the above adjusted items) for the first half year of 2026, in comparison to the first half year of 2025. This expectation is mainly due to higher operating profit and a decrease in financial expenses.

Reported net profit (loss)

Estimated First Half Year 2026

First Half Year 2025



Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders (USD millions)

52-72

(11)

Earnings per share (USD)

0.0223-0.0309

(0.0048)

Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders (RMB millions)

364-501

(80)

Earnings per share (RMB)

0.1562-0.2151

(0.0345)



































The estimated results of the Company are a preliminary estimation of the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by certified accountants. However, the Company and the external auditor have preliminarily communicated regarding relevant matters of the performance estimation and have no material disagreement. These estimations may change as a result of the further processing and analysis of the financial data that the Company will perform for the preparation of its financial statements, which are expected to be released after trading hours on August 18th, 2026.

Investors are reminded to exercise caution when making investment decisions.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideas from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

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Contact

Rivka Neufeld

Investor Relations & Finance Governance Manager

mail: [email protected]

Zhujun Wang

China Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.