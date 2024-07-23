ADAMA Receives Platinum Ranking in Maala ESG Index

The report reflects ADAMA's performance across various spheres of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) during 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553), one of the world's leading crop protection companies, announced that it has achieved Maala's 2024 ESG ranking of Platinum (A), indicating extremely high performance across all the spheres of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) during 2023.

ADAMA has been assessed by Maala annually for over a decade, reflecting its commitment to continuous improvement in ESG. The company has consistently maintained a high score, with this year's ranking reflecting perfect 10s in several areas, including responsibility in procurement and supply chain, work conditions, contribution to the community, and ESG management and reporting.

"Our 2024 Maala ranking demonstrates ADAMA's holistic approach to sustainability, which encompasses every aspect of the organization from our operational sites to our products, and from our people to the communities within which we work," said Oriella Ben-Zvi, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs at ADAMA. "This achievement builds on our history of strong ESG strategy and execution, and we are constantly examining our sustainability profile and looking for ways to improve it even further. ADAMA people worked very hard to make this possible, and we'd like to thank them for these efforts."

Maala is a corporate membership organization of 120 leading Israeli companies, promoting awareness of corporate responsibility and ESG. It ranks over 150 Israeli companies, delivering a nationally-recognized gold standard for ESG. ADAMA has been a member for more than 10 years.

Highlights from ADAMA's 2023 ESG Repots:

Launched 59 new products: Including 34 herbicides, 12 insecticides, 12 fungicides and 1 plant growth regulator, featuring unique formulation technologies with enhanced product features such as increased adhesiveness, rainfastness, and leaf penetration to reduce environmental impact.

Including 34 herbicides, 12 insecticides, 12 fungicides and 1 plant growth regulator, featuring unique formulation technologies with enhanced product features such as increased adhesiveness, rainfastness, and leaf penetration to reduce environmental impact. Invested $342 million toward greener manufacturing operations: Over the past three years, focusing on wastewater reclamation, air quality and odor control, energy loss reduction, and renewable energy usage. Achieved a 14% reduction in the absolute carbon footprint, 10% of energy used is from renewable sources and 30% reduction in hazardous waste generation.

Over the past three years, focusing on wastewater reclamation, air quality and odor control, energy loss reduction, and renewable energy usage. Achieved a 14% reduction in the absolute carbon footprint, 10% of energy used is from renewable sources and 30% reduction in hazardous waste generation. Reduced plastic usage: Increased the use of recycled plastic in product containers.

Increased the use of recycled plastic in product containers. Promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I): Updated DE&I policy and launched new initiatives and educational activities with hundreds of participants.

Updated DE&I policy and launched new initiatives and educational activities with hundreds of participants. Invested in Safety: Conducted over 1,000 site manager safety tours and hundreds of local safety programs in each manufacturing site, leading to significant improvements is safety indicators.

Read more in our 2023 ESG report: https://www.adama.com/en/sustainability.

