AdMaven accelerates global growth with record advertiser expansion, improved performance metrics, and new smart monetization technologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdMaven, a global leader in traffic monetization and performance advertising, has concluded the third quarter of 2025 with strong results across all key indicators. The company reports an impressive 65 percent increase in active advertisers since the beginning of the year, accompanied by expansion into new regions, significant gains in both publisher and user activity, and notable improvements in campaign performance driven by a new generation of optimization tools.

Automation, insight, and the human touch

AdMaven's growth this year comes from combining smart automation with a more personal, data-driven approach. Its platform connects real-time optimization technology with expert support teams, making innovation and human insight work side by side to deliver stronger results. The rollout of new smart management tools has already boosted performance for advertisers worldwide. Campaigns now run faster, cost less, and earn higher returns. With intelligent automation at its core, AdMaven helps advertisers reach the right audiences at the right moment, turning performance data into lasting, scalable growth.

New products leading AdMaven's expansion across markets

The third quarter marked the rollout and rapid adoption of AdMaven's latest product lineup, built to enhance transparency, precision, and profitability across every campaign layer.

Smart CPA - AdMaven's standout innovation of the year. Powered by an advanced auto-optimization algorithm, it continuously analyzes campaign data and automatically adjusts targeting, bidding, and placements in real time. This smart engine helps advertisers get stronger conversions while cutting unnecessary costs, making every click count.

Since its launch, Smart CPA has shown clear results across multiple verticals. Advertisers report higher-quality traffic, improved conversion rates, and smoother campaign scaling compared with traditional CPA models. It's quickly becoming the go-to choice for partners who want both performance and efficiency in one solution.

Smart CPM - Launched this quarter, Smart CPM gives advertisers real-time control over their campaigns. It automatically adjusts budgets based on performance and traffic quality, helping save 20-30% on acquisition costs while keeping engagement strong. The feature quickly became a favorite among both new and longtime AdMaven partners.

Content Locker - AdMaven's newest tool for scaling high-quality traffic across content, affiliate, and gaming campaigns. Early tests showed excellent conversion rates, proving how well it connects engaged audiences with the right offers while keeping the user experience smooth and consistent.

Global reach, growing impact

AdMaven's partner network continues to grow across continents, with notable increases in advertiser and publisher participation from emerging markets alongside reinforced operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. This global expansion underscores the company's reputation as a reliable, data-driven partner capable of adapting to regional trends while maintaining consistent performance worldwide.

Traffic and engagement across AdMaven's ecosystem have also shown double-digit growth. The steady rise in organic and direct visits highlights stronger brand trust and the increasing influence of word-of-mouth within performance-marketing communities. Asmore advertisers share measurable results, the company's footprint continues to expand across verticals and platforms.

Human connection in a data-driven world

AdMaven's technology runs on machine learning, but its approach stays personal. Every partner works with a dedicated account manager who turns data insights into clear, practical actions. This mix of smart automation and real human guidance helps campaigns grow stronger and more consistent over time - and it's one of the main reasons advertisers keep choosing AdMaven.

Looking ahead to 2026

AdMaven is preparing for 2026 with a clear focus on innovation and scalability. The company plans to deepen investment in AI infrastructure, predictive analytics, and collaborative partnerships that extend its reach into new markets. The next development cycle will center on tools that help advertisers anticipate trends, not merely respond to them, strengthening AdMaven's position at the forefront of intelligent performance marketing.

Leadership perspective

"Our goal has always been to help advertisers reach real users and achieve real results," said Chen Belkin, Head of Advertiser Sales Operations at AdMaven. "This year, that mission became tangible across every metric we track. The launch of Smart CPA and Smart CPM has transformed the efficiency of our partners' campaigns, cutting costs while improving quality at scale. What makes this success meaningful is that it reflects our core philosophy — technology should serve people, not replace them".

