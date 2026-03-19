After the Viewbix-Quantum X Labs Closing: 5 Nasdaq Quantum Stocks to Watch

Moonage Media reviews the emerging quantum sector in the capital markets following Viewbix's acquisition of Quantum X Labs

HONG KONG, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rapidly evolving quantum technology landscape, where giants like IBM and Google dominate headlines with massive R&D investments and breakthroughs in scalable quantum computing, smaller players are quietly carving out specialized niches. On March 4, 2026, Viewbix Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIX) completed its strategic acquisition of Quantum X Labs Ltd., an Israeli quantum technology hub. This move marks a bold pivot for Viewbix into quantum hardware and software, bringing in a proprietary intellectual property portfolio focused on quantum algorithms, navigation systems, atomic clocks, and notably, an innovative patent for AI-Quantum Error Correction.

Concurrently, the company raised $1.4 million in a private placement to support working capital and Viewbix's potential commercialization efforts of Quantum X Labs and its portfolio companies. Quantum X Labs adds multidisciplinary capabilities, including portfolio companies advancing quantum-based navigation- such as gyroscope technologies for GPS-denied environments- and precision timing solutions.

This positions Viewbix as an emerging entrant in a field where the "bigger picture" is defined by large-scale, universal quantum computing pursued by industry leaders. Yet, Viewbix's focus on applied, niche quantum technologies offers a complementary angle that highlights the diversity of the quantum ecosystem.

To better understand the broader quantum landscape, here are five publicly traded Nasdaq companies representing different technological approaches within the emerging quantum industry.

The companies below represent a range of approaches within the quantum ecosystem - from trapped-ion and superconducting architectures to photonic systems and specialized quantum applications. While the industry is still in early stages of commercialization, these firms illustrate the diversity of technologies currently competing to define the future of quantum computing and sensing.

1. IonQ (IONQ): Pioneering Trapped-Ion Technology

IonQ stands out as a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing. The company focuses on building scalable quantum systems accessible via cloud platforms, integrating with services like AWS and Azure. What makes IonQ interesting is its unique approach to quantum bits (qubits) using trapped ions, which offers advantages in stability and error rates compared to other methods. Public reports highlight ongoing advancements in qubit count and fidelity, positioning IonQ for potential applications in AI and materials science. With projected growth in the quantum market, IonQ's collaborations with tech giants could drive further innovation, though challenges in scaling remain.

2. Rigetti Computing (RGTI): Advancing Superconducting Qubits

Rigetti Computing is a California-based firm specializing in superconducting qubit technology. The company employs a modular chiplet strategy to connect multiple quantum processors, aiming for larger-scale systems. Rigetti's Quantum Cloud Services provide access to its hardware, fostering research and development across industries. Its appeal lies in a solid cash reserve of about $571 million, offering a runway for continued R&D amid low quarterly revenues of $1.8 million. Potential stems from integrations with major cloud providers and progress toward error-corrected quantum computing, which could unlock commercial viability in optimization and simulation tasks.

3. D-Wave Quantum (QBTS): Specializing in Quantum Annealing

D-Wave Quantum is known for its quantum annealing approach, tailored for optimization problems. Unlike universal quantum computers, D-Wave's systems excel in solving specific real-world challenges, such as supply chain logistics and machine learning. The company's Leap quantum cloud service allows businesses to experiment with its tech. D-Wave's interest factor includes partnerships with enterprises and governments, demonstrating practical use cases. Public data shows strong stock performance, with over 400% gains in the past year, reflecting market enthusiasm for its hybrid quantum-classical solutions. As quantum adoption accelerates, D-Wave's focus on immediate applicability could lead to expanded revenue streams.

4. Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT): Focusing on Photonic Solutions

Quantum Computing emphasizes photonic quantum technologies, including nanophotonic entropy computing for AI and optimization without cryogenic requirements. This room-temperature operation could lower barriers to entry compared to superconducting rivals. QUBT's portfolio includes hardware and software for sensing and computing, with trailing revenues around $0.26 million but substantial cash reserves post-fundraising. The company's draw is its speculative yet innovative edge in energy-efficient quantum systems, potentially applicable in defense and healthcare. Ongoing patent developments and market projections for quantum sensors highlight QUBT's upside in a burgeoning ecosystem.

5. Viewbix (VBIX): A New Player with Impressive Progress

As mentioned at the beginning, Viewbix, a micro-cap stock traditionally in digital advertising, has emerged as a fresh entrant in the quantum space through its acquisition of Quantum X Labs, an Israeli quantum technology hub. This potentially positions the company in high-growth areas like GPS-denied environments for defense and aerospace. With a growing patent portfolio through its acquisition of Quantum and synergies from its tech background, Viewbix's entry underscores the expanding accessibility of quantum tech, offering potential in diversified applications as the market matures.

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