From Lab to Application: Quantum X Labs' Path Toward Viewbix Ownership

Moonage Media examines the growth trajectory of Quantum X Labs in connection with Viewbix's pending acquisition

HONG KONG, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum X Labs Ltd., an innovative Israeli quantum technology hub, is on the cusp of a transition from a research-focused laboratory to a player in quantum applications. Through Viewbix Inc.'s (Nasdaq: VBIX) strategic acquisition—initially announced via a letter of intent and formalized in a definitive share purchase agreement on December 15, 2025—Quantum X Labs is poised to accelerate its path from breakthrough innovations to real-world market impact. This brings cutting-edge quantum technologies to a public company.

The Acquisition Framework: A Milestone-Driven Path Forward

Viewbix acquired 100% of Quantum X Labs' fully diluted share capital. At closing, Viewbix issued common stock and pre-funded warrants representing approximately 40% of its capital as of December 15, 2025 (inclusive of 800,00 shares of its common stock issued in a related private placement). Additional consideration—potentially up to around 12.7 million shares or pre-funded warrants—is subject to the achievement of certain post-closing milestones tied to technological and commercial achievements.

Following the closing, Quantum X Labs operates under Viewbix's, gaining access to additional capital and broader strategic resources to scale its operations.

Core Technologies: From Quantum Research to Disruptive Applications

Quantum X Labs serves as a multi-disciplinary hub for quantum advancements, with a growing patent portfolio that includes:

Quantum-Enhanced Navigation via Quantum Gyro : A standout portfolio company, Quantum Gyro Ltd., has achieved breakthrough results in quantum-based gyroscope chip technology. Recent developments demonstrate performance improvements of several orders of magnitude over traditional and current gyroscope systems. This enables "unjammable, self-contained navigation" that operates independently of GPS or satellite signals—potentially for days, weeks, or longer without external corrections. Such capability addresses critical needs in defense, aerospace, autonomous vehicles, underwater operations, and space missions, where GPS denial or jamming poses major risks. .

: A standout portfolio company, Quantum Gyro Ltd., has achieved breakthrough results in quantum-based gyroscope chip technology. Recent developments demonstrate performance improvements of several orders of magnitude over traditional and current gyroscope systems. This enables "unjammable, self-contained navigation" that operates independently of GPS or satellite signals—potentially for days, weeks, or longer without external corrections. Such capability addresses critical needs in defense, aerospace, autonomous vehicles, underwater operations, and space missions, where GPS denial or jamming poses major risks. . Atomic Clocks and Precision Timing : Quantum X Labs is advancing next-generation atomic clock technologies through subsidiaries like Quantum Accuracy, promising ultra-precise timing for applications in telecommunications, financial systems, and scientific instrumentation.

: Quantum X Labs is advancing next-generation atomic clock technologies through subsidiaries like Quantum Accuracy, promising ultra-precise timing for applications in telecommunications, financial systems, and scientific instrumentation. Quantum Algorithms and Error Correction : The portfolio features innovative IP in quantum error correction (including AI-enhanced methods) and quantum-accelerated sampling techniques, such as a provisional patent for generating Quantum Markov Chain Monte Carlo sampling points. These advancements improve quantum computing reliability and extend to specialized uses like enhanced clinical trial analytics and personalized medicine.

: The portfolio features innovative IP in quantum error correction (including AI-enhanced methods) and quantum-accelerated sampling techniques, such as a provisional patent for generating Quantum Markov Chain Monte Carlo sampling points. These advancements improve quantum computing reliability and extend to specialized uses like enhanced clinical trial analytics and personalized medicine. Emerging Applications: Recent filings highlight quantum-enhanced methods for clinical trials and data analysis, demonstrating the lab's versatility in applying quantum principles across industries.

Under Viewbix's ownership, these lab-stage innovations gain the infrastructure to move forward through potential partnerships, prototype scaling, regulatory pathways, and trials strategies that a standalone startup might struggle to fund or execute.

Why This Matters for Viewbix

This acquisition represents an expansion of Viewbix's existing business units toward potentially high-growth quantum sectors, diversifying beyond Viewbix's core ad-tech roots into transformative fields with massive upside. Quantum technologies are attracting intense global interest, driven by defense needs, AI synergies, and commercialization momentum. By bringing Quantum X Labs to market under its ownership, Viewbix aims to position itself at the forefront of this emerging quantum industry—potentially driving long-term shareholder value through innovation and enhanced market positioning.

