Aidoc Appoints Christopher Young as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion and Enterprise AI Strategy

Healthcare technology veteran and former BCG Partner to lead Aidoc's next phase of global enterprise growth

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, a global leader in clinical AI, today announced the appointment of Christopher Young as Chief Growth Officer. Young brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across healthcare technology, enterprise transformation, and enterprise AI adoption, spanning across the healthcare ecosystem.

In his new role, Young will lead Aidoc's global expansion, strategic partnerships, and enterprise growth initiatives as the company continues to scale its AI-powered solutions and operating system across health systems worldwide.

Young joins Aidoc after leadership roles at Ascension, one of the nation's largest health systems, including Regional CIO and VP of Innovation, and most recently as a Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he advised healthcare organizations, investors, and technology companies on AI strategy, digital transformation, and operational modernization.

Throughout his career, Young has helped health systems implement large-scale technology initiatives designed to improve clinical operations, workforce efficiency, care coordination, and financial performance.

"Chris brings a unique combination of operational healthcare leadership and deep experience guiding enterprise AI transformation," said Elad Walach, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Aidoc. "He understands what health systems expect from AI today: measurable enterprise value, seamless workflow integration, and responsible deployment at scale. As Aidoc expands globally and deepens our role as an enterprise AI platform partner, Chris's leadership will be instrumental to our next phase of growth."

Young joins Aidoc as health systems increasingly shift from evaluating standalone AI tools toward deploying enterprise-wide AI infrastructure that can support operational efficiency, clinical decision-making, and coordinated care delivery across multiple service lines.

"Healthcare is entering one of the most consequential technological inflection points in its history," said Young. "Aidoc is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation with its AI infrastructure, which health systems will rely on over the next decade. I'm excited to join the team at such an important moment."

Aidoc has emerged as one of the fastest-growing clinical AI companies globally, with deployments across nearly 2,000 hospitals and health systems. Its enterprise AI platform enables organizations to deploy, manage, and scale clinical AI through a centralized operational layer embedded directly into clinical workflows.

"Christopher's experience as both a health system executive and strategic advisor gives him exceptional credibility with provider leadership teams," said Aswin Chandrakatan, President of Aidoc. "He understands the realities of scaling AI across complex healthcare enterprises, from governance and workflow integration to clinician adoption and measurable ROI. His leadership will help health systems deploy AI more effectively and responsibly at enterprise scale."

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a global leader in clinical AI focused on helping physicians make earlier, safer diagnoses by turning patient data into actionable clinical insights. Powered by its CARE™ foundation model and enterprise AI platform, Aidoc aiOS™, the company embeds AI directly into clinical workflows, enabling health systems to deploy, manage, and scale multiple FDA-cleared AI solutions through a centralized operating layer. Aidoc's technology has analyzed more than 120 million patient cases and is deployed in nearly 2,000 hospitals worldwide, supporting clinical decision-making for approximately 60 million patients annually.

Media Contact

Yael Miller

[email protected]

+972 73 7946870

SOURCE Aidoc