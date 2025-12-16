Aidoc Deepens Clinical AI Leadership Through Strategic Partnerships in Neurosciences

Collaborations with Cercare Medical and Circle CVI bring advanced AI for MR Perfusion and automated ASPECTS scoring to Aidoc's aiOS™ platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading clinical AI platform, today announced strategic partnerships with Cercare Medical and Circle CVI to expand its neurosciences portfolio with advanced MR Perfusion and automated ASPECTS (Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score), two valuable capabilities for stroke and complex neuro care. These partnerships advance Aidoc's mission to connect fragmented neuro workflows and accelerate high–stakes decisions.

The FDA–cleared and CE-marked partner algorithms will be fully integrated into aiOS, Aidoc's enterprise operating system for clinical AI, which enables efficient AI deployment, customizable and seamless workflows for neuro teams and robust outcome measurement. Aidoc's comprehensive neurosciences suite comprises radiology and mobile care coordination solutions for intracranial hemorrhage, vessel occlusions, CT perfusion, c-spine fractures, vertebral compression fractures and brain aneurysms. Expanding capabilities to include MR Perfusion and automated ASPECTS will empower consistent, data–driven decisions from first image through intervention and streamlines workflows across neurology, neuroradiology, neurointervention and neurosurgery.

"Our mission at Aidoc is to empower every neuro discipline by connecting fragmented workflows and accelerating critical decisions," said Tom Valent, Chief Business Officer at Aidoc. "These strategic partnerships with Cercare Medical and Circle CVI are pivotal to that commitment. By integrating their specialized expertise in MR Perfusion and ASPECTS, we're not just adding features; we're deepening our clinical insights and expanding the reach of AI to drive superior outcomes for patients with stroke and other complex neurological conditions."

The collaboration with Cercare Medical will bring advanced MR Perfusion capabilities to the Aidoc aiOS™ platform. MR Perfusion provides crucial physiological information about blood flow in the brain, essential for identifying salvageable tissue in extended-window stroke patients and for characterizing brain tumors. Cercare Medical's innovative metabolic perfusion solutions — delivering high-quality perfusion maps based on proprietary biomarkers — will enable more precise and timely insights for neuro teams.

"Partnering with Aidoc allows us to bring our advanced MR Perfusion technology to a broader clinical audience through a unified, intelligent platform," said Henrik Andersen, Chief Commercial Officer at Cercare Medical. "This collaboration combines powerful imaging biomarkers with scalable AI integration, enhancing neurodiagnostic workflows and supporting faster, more informed treatment decisions for complex patient cases."

Additionally, Aidoc's partnership with Circle CVI will integrate their expertise in automated ASPECTS. ASPECTS is a critical tool for rapidly assessing early ischemic changes on CT scans in acute stroke. Circle CVI's robust, automated approach to ASPECTS will provide consistent and objective quantification, streamlining triage and improving inter-physician communication.

Erkan Akyuz, CEO of Circle CVI, stated, "Our collaboration with Aidoc is a testament to the power of integrating specialized AI. By embedding our automated ASPECTS into Aidoc's comprehensive platform, we can help more stroke teams achieve faster, more reliable assessments, ultimately impacting patient pathways positively."

Aidoc's AI solutions deliver rapid, clinically validated insights for acute and subacute conditions. Integrating Cercare Medical and Circle CVI solutions into the aiOS reinforces Aidoc's ecosystem approach, giving health systems a single, natively integrated platform for AI innovation at enterprise scale.

About Aidoc

Aidoc assists physicians in clinical decisions for over 60 million patients a year, helping health systems deliver smarter and faster care when it matters most. Its mission is to transform patient outcomes through 'always on' clinical AI, eliminating preventable care gaps that lead to loss of lives and disabilities. Built on the proprietary aiOS platform, Aidoc seamlessly integrates real-time clinical intelligence into provider workflows at the point of care. With the most FDA-cleared CAD solutions in Clinic AI and deployments across 150+ health systems globally, Aidoc elevates the physician and patient experience. Learn more at aidoc.com.

About Cercare Medical

Cercare Medical is a provider of advanced perfusion imaging solutions. With fully automated and multi-vendor compatible software for CT and MRI perfusion imaging post-processing, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances patient care and advances medical diagnostics across various neurological conditions, including Stroke, Oncology, Alzheimer's, Dementia, and COVID-19. Our proprietary biomarkers allow for better, more precise imaging maps, improving decision-making in critical care and enhancing neuroimaging. This innovative technology has led to widespread adoption by leading hospitals and clinics around the world. Learn more at cercare-medical.com.

About Circle CVI

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging is a Canadian-based company that was founded in 2007, established with the aim of developing innovative software solutions to enhance cardiovascular and cerebrovascular imaging analysis and improve patient care. Circle CVI's imaging platform provides best-in-class image reading and reporting for quantitative and qualitative assessment of cardiac MR, cardiac CT, vascular CT, and neuro CT.

