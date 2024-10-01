Air Doctor Raises $20 million Series B Round to Pioneer State-of-the-Art Digital Platform for Accessible Medical Care Abroad

Air Doctor connects travelers to a global network of over 20,000 multilingual doctors and specialists. The user-friendly app and cutting-edge algorithms reduce the time required to receive high-quality care when overseas, resulting in more than 50% cost savings for outpatient claims

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Doctor, a global leader in travel health, announced today that it has raised $20M series B funding in a round led by aMoon, with participation from strategic investors Tokio Marine Holdings, Samsung Ventures (SVIC), and current shareholders Lightspeed Venture Partners, Vintage Investment Partners, Phoenix Insurance, and Munich Re Ventures. The investment is set to fuel the company's ongoing expansion in Asia, further solidifying its position as a global market leader in travel health.

Air Doctor connects travelers to a global network of over 20,000 multilingual doctors and specialists and operates in 84 countries. Its user-friendly app and cutting-edge algorithms significantly reduce the time required to receive high-quality medical care abroad, while also delivering more than 50% savings on outpatient claims and 60% savings for medical assistance providers, all while reducing overall handling and processing time by 75%.

The travel industry is booming in 2024,with 40% of people planning to travel more this year than in 2023. However, many are still worried about potential medical problems incurred abroad – 75% of travelers revealed they were primarily concerns with falling sick or becoming injured, either before or during their trip. The need for accessible, high-quality healthcare while traveling has never been more vital.

By integrating Air Doctor's global outpatient network, companies improve their customer experience and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market, while travelers have a doctor who speaks their language at a push of a button.

"The enjoyment of traveling abroad should not be affected by lack of appropriate local healthcare options and a lengthy and costly insurance claim process. Air Doctor ensures healthcare is easy to access for travelers, while reducing exorbitant medical bills usually footed by insurers. We are excited to have the backing of investors who share our vision for the future," said Jenny Cohen Derfler, CEO and Founder of Air Doctor. "Diversity is in our DNA. Our success is driven by our founding and executive team spanning eight countries, representing a wide range of ethnicities. With this funding, our innovative team and our fully digital solution, Air Doctor is primed to become the standard for travelers' and expats' health needs worldwide."

"We pride ourselves on investing in cutting-edge technologies that transform industries, and Air Doctor is doing just that by leveraging advanced algorithms and app-based solutions to provide timely, quality medical care for travelers worldwide. Their fully digital platform not only offers immediate medical support but also streamlines services for healthcare providers and insurers. By reducing unnecessary referrals, it helps cut costs and relieve pressure on congested medical systems. It's a game-changer for everyone, and we're fully aligned with their mission," said Todd Sone, General Partner at aMoon.

Available 24/7 in up to 21 languages, Air Doctor users can book appointments and video consultations with doctors worldwide within minutes. The company's sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology allows Air Doctor to precisely match patients with the most suitable doctors based on preferences such as language, location, and timing. This provides travelers with a virtual roster of experienced and verified doctors, ensuring quick and reliable access to care.

For insured travelers, Air Doctor offers a unique solution - a claimless, and cashless healthcare experience that not only enhances customer satisfaction but also reduces costs by directing travelers to appropriate outpatient care instead of costly hospital visits. Now operating in 84 countries, Air Doctor supports thousands of travelers globally and offers three convenient consultation types: in-clinic visits, home visits, and video consultations. What sets the video consultations apart is the ability to issue valid local prescriptions, further enhancing its global service offering.

Air Doctor has boosted its customer base by 2.5 times over the past year, and boasts an impressive 84 Net Promoter Score (NPS) which far exceeds the industry average of 36.

About Air Doctor

Launched in 2018, Air Doctor is a startup that connects travelers seeking medical attention with local, multi-lingual doctors whilst abroad through their intuitive mobile and web app. With a global network of over 20,000 medical professionals across 2,000 cities in 84 countries, Air Doctor provides travelers with peace of mind and aims to make healthcare accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Air Doctor provides three visit types, clinic visits, home visits and video consultations. Air Doctor offers video consultation services in up to 21 languages, as well as the added ability to offer valid, local prescriptions that patients can fill at the nearest pharmacy. For more information visit https://www.air-dr.com/.

Media Contact

Efrat Marmur

VP Marketing, Air Doctor

[email protected]

+972 54 6780 758

SOURCE Air Doctor