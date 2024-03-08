Squaremouth Reveals the Top Concerns Among Travelers This Spring

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the travel industry gears up for a vibrant spring season, Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance comparison site, unveils key insights into the mindset of travelers in 2024.

The findings are based on a recent survey that polled more than 5,000 customers regarding their itineraries, mindset, and concerns going into their upcoming spring getaways.

3 in 4 Travelers Anxious About Medical Emergencies Impacting Their Trip

According to Squaremouth's survey, 75% of travelers revealed their primary concern leading up to their upcoming spring trip involved falling sick or injured, either before or during their trip.

Pre-Trip Medical Concerns

22% of survey respondents reported that their main travel concern was getting sick or injured before a trip and having to cancel their plans altogether.

Unforeseen medical emergencies that occur prior to your departure date are often covered by Trip Cancellation coverage. This benefit can reimburse up to 100% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs if you are forced to cancel your trip due to unforeseen health reasons.

Squaremouth's Travel Tip:

Purchase travel insurance earlier rather than later. The sooner a policy is purchased, the longer you're covered from unexpected medical emergencies. As a rule of thumb, travel insurance should be purchased soon after making your initial trip payment, such as plane tickets or hotel stays.

Medical Emergencies While Traveling

Since many primary health insurance plans don't provide international coverage, receiving medical treatment abroad can result in high out-of-pocket expenses. More than half of Squaremouth customers traveling this spring, 53%, reported that their primary concern was experiencing a medical emergency while traveling.

The vast majority of travel insurance providers offer travel medical insurance benefits, including Emergency Medical and Medical Evacuation coverage. These benefits can reimburse your unforeseen medical expenses incurred at any point during your trip.

Squaremouth's Travel Tip:

For most international trips, Squaremouth recommends you find a plan that offers at least $50,000 in Emergency Medical coverage and at least $100,000 in Medical Evacuation coverage. More coverage may be necessary if you are traveling to a remote destination or have an action-packed itinerary.

Rising Trip Costs Are Leading to an Increase in Cancellation Coverage

Squaremouth recently reported that the cost of taking an international trip this spring is up more than 40% compared to last year. With travelers spending more than ever on their getaways, they are growing increasingly concerned about protecting their trip investments.

Squaremouth's recent survey uncovered the following findings:

47% of Squaremouth customers are spending more on travel than they did on previous spring trips, while only 8% said their trips are less expensive

40% of travelers are more concerned about protecting their trip costs than they have in the past

Squaremouth's Travel Tip:

If you're concerned about protecting your trip investment, Squaremouth recommends a comprehensive travel insurance policy that includes cancellation benefits. The specific benefits to consider include Trip Cancellation, Trip Interruption , and Cancel for Any Reason coverage.

Notes to editors

Available Topic Expert: James Clark, is available for comment and interview. [email protected]

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and veriﬁed customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to ﬁnd the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

SOURCE Squaremouth