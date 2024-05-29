Allot Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

29 May, 2024, 12:00 IDT
HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited first quarter 2024 financial results.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter
- First quarter revenues were $21.9 million, up 4% year-over-year;
- First quarter gross margins improved year over year by 8.1% to 69.0% on a GAAP basis and by 4.7% to 70.4% on a non-GAAP basis;
- SECaaS revenues were $3.4 million for Q1 up 51% year-over-year and March 2024 SECaaS ARR* was $13.7 million;
- Net loss improved and was reduced significantly year over year: on a GAAP basis, net loss reduced by 77.9% to $2.5 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net loss reduced by 88.8% to $0.9 million;
Financial Outlook
For the full year 2024, management reiterates that it expects:
- Non-GAAP operating profit and net cash flow breakeven;
- Continued yearly double-digit growth of SECaaS revenues and ARR;
Management Comment
Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot commented, "We are pleased with the strong progress we have made stabilizing the business and lowering expenses to align our operating costs to current revenue levels. Revenues improved year-over-year, and we lowered our expenses by 26% (on a Non-GAAP basis), significantly reducing our operating and net loss. We are working hard to bring the business back to profitability while maintaining our investment in our long-term growth engine, Security as a Service (SECaaS)."
"I am thrilled with the opportunity to join Allot. I believe we have a bright future, and I am looking forward to working with the Allot team to drive profitable growth," added Mr. Harari.
Q1 2024 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $21.9 million, an increase of 4% compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2024 was $15.1 million (gross margin of 69.0%), a 12% increase compared with $13.5 million (gross margin of 63.8%) in the first quarter of 2023.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2024 was $15.4 million (gross margin of 70.4%), an 8% increase compared with $14.2 million (gross margin of 67.2%) in the first quarter of 2023.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million, or $0.07 per basic share, an improvement compared with a net loss of $11.4 million, or $0.30 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2023.
Net loss on a non-GAAP for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.9 million, or $0.03 per basic share an improvement compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.21 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2023.
Cash, short-term bank deposits, and investments as of March 31, 2024, totaled $52.6 million, compared to $54.9 million as of December 31, 2023.
Conference Call & Webcast:
The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 earnings results today, May 29, 2024, at 9:00 am ET, 4:00 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610
A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm.
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com.
Performance Metrics
* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on the expected revenues for the first quarter of 2024, excluding one-time items, and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of Mar. 2024 and multiplied by 12).
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
TABLE - 1
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
$ 21,890
|
$ 21,126
|
Cost of revenues
|
6,792
|
7,651
|
Gross profit
|
15,098
|
13,475
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development costs, net
|
7,149
|
10,494
|
Sales and marketing
|
7,790
|
10,887
|
General and administrative
|
2,902
|
3,960
|
Total operating expenses
|
17,841
|
25,341
|
Operating loss
|
(2,743)
|
(11,866)
|
Financial and other income, net
|
540
|
794
|
Loss before income tax expenses
|
(2,203)
|
(11,072)
|
Tax expenses
|
307
|
290
|
Net Loss
|
(2,510)
|
(11,362)
|
Basic net loss per share
|
$ (0.07)
|
$ (0.30)
|
Diluted net loss per share
|
$ (0.07)
|
$ (0.30)
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
computing basic net loss per share
|
38,411,724
|
37,421,720
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
computing diluted net loss per share
|
38,411,724
|
37,421,720
|
TABLE - 2
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
GAAP cost of revenues
|
$ 6,792
|
$ 7,651
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
(154)
|
(531)
|
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
|
(152)
|
(193)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
|
$ 6,486
|
$ 6,927
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 15,098
|
$ 13,475
|
Gross profit adjustments
|
306
|
724
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 15,404
|
$ 14,199
|
GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 17,841
|
$ 25,341
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
(1,206)
|
(2,937)
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 16,635
|
$ 22,404
|
GAAP financial and other income
|
$ 540
|
$ 794
|
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
|
-
|
14
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
94
|
(43)
|
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
|
$ 634
|
$ 765
|
GAAP taxes on income
|
$ 307
|
$ 290
|
Changes in tax related items
|
(44)
|
(25)
|
Non-GAAP taxes on income
|
$ 263
|
$ 265
|
GAAP Net Loss
|
$ (2,510)
|
$ (11,362)
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
1,360
|
3,468
|
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
|
152
|
193
|
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
|
-
|
14
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
94
|
(43)
|
Changes in tax related items
|
44
|
25
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
|
$ (860)
|
$ (7,705)
|
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
|
$ (0.07)
|
$ (0.30)
|
Share-based compensation
|
0.04
|
0.09
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
-
|
-
|
Expenses related to M&A activities
|
-
|
-
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
-
|
-
|
Changes in tax related items
|
-
|
-
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ (0.21)
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
38,411,724
|
37,421,720
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
38,411,724
|
37,421,720
|
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and
|
liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
|
** While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired
|
companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.
|
TABLE - 2 cont.
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
(1) Share-based compensation:
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 154
|
$ 531
|
Research and development costs, net
|
498
|
1,202
|
Sales and marketing
|
443
|
1,037
|
General and administrative
|
265
|
698
|
$ 1,360
|
$ 3,468
|
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 152
|
$ 193
|
$ 152
|
$ 193
|
(3) Expenses related to M&A activities
|
Financial income
|
$ -
|
$ 14
|
$ -
|
$ 14
|
TABLE - 3
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 22,718
|
$ 14,192
|
Restricted deposit
|
1,182
|
1,728
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
-
|
10,000
|
Available-for-sale marketable securities
|
28,657
|
28,853
|
Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit
losses of $25,363 and $25,253 on March 31, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively)
|
15,019
|
14,828
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
6,996
|
8,437
|
Inventories
|
11,707
|
11,874
|
Total current assets
|
86,279
|
89,912
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Severance pay fund
|
389
|
395
|
Restricted deposit
|
-
|
158
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
2,505
|
3,057
|
Other assets
|
1,091
|
704
|
Property and equipment, net
|
10,403
|
11,189
|
Intangible assets, net
|
763
|
915
|
Goodwill
|
31,833
|
31,833
|
Total non-current assets
|
46,984
|
48,251
|
Total assets
|
$ 133,263
|
$ 138,163
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Trade payables
|
$ 709
|
$ 969
|
Deferred revenues
|
15,168
|
14,892
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
1,494
|
1,453
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
18,075
|
22,094
|
Total current liabilities
|
35,446
|
39,408
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Deferred revenues
|
8,531
|
7,437
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
202
|
702
|
Accrued severance pay
|
1,016
|
1,080
|
Convertible debt
|
39,823
|
39,773
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
49,572
|
48,992
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
48,245
|
49,763
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 133,263
|
$ 138,163
|
TABLE - 4
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net Loss
|
$ (2,510)
|
$ (11,362)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
1,215
|
1,320
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,360
|
3,468
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
152
|
276
|
Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
|
(58)
|
60
|
Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
717
|
499
|
Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities
|
(372)
|
19
|
Decrease in operating leases liability
|
(459)
|
(1,105)
|
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset
|
552
|
722
|
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables
|
(191)
|
4,486
|
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
|
167
|
(3,453)
|
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
|
(262)
|
739
|
Decrease in employees and payroll accruals
|
(3,486)
|
(1,452)
|
Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues
|
1,370
|
(2,169)
|
Decrease in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
|
(554)
|
(901)
|
Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt
|
50
|
49
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(2,309)
|
(8,804)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Decrease in restricted deposit
|
704
|
-
|
Investment in short-term bank deposits
|
-
|
(15,900)
|
Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits
|
10,000
|
32,900
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(429)
|
(270)
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
(24,275)
|
(8,983)
|
Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities
|
24,835
|
3,370
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
10,835
|
11,117
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
-
|
-
|
Issuance of convertible debt
|
-
|
-
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
-
|
-
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
8,526
|
2,313
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
14,192
|
12,295
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
$ 22,718
|
$ 14,608
|
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
|
U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a
% of revenues and number of shares
|
Q1-2024
|
FY 2023
|
FY 2022
|
Revenues geographic breakdown
|
Americas
|
4.3
|
20 %
|
16.6
|
18 %
|
21.8
|
18 %
|
EMEA
|
12.5
|
57 %
|
56.1
|
60 %
|
71.2
|
58 %
|
Asia Pacific
|
5.1
|
23 %
|
20.5
|
22 %
|
29.7
|
24 %
|
21.9
|
100 %
|
93.2
|
100 %
|
122.7
|
100 %
|
Revenue breakdown by type
|
Products
|
7.4
|
34 %
|
37.6
|
40 %
|
61.1
|
50 %
|
Professional Services
|
3.0
|
14 %
|
6.1
|
7 %
|
11.6
|
9 %
|
SECaaS (Security as a Service)
|
3.4
|
16 %
|
10.6
|
11 %
|
7.2
|
6 %
|
Support & Maintenance
|
8.1
|
36 %
|
38.9
|
42 %
|
42.8
|
35 %
|
21.9
|
100 %
|
93.2
|
100 %
|
122.7
|
100 %
|
Revenues per customer type
|
CSP
|
17.3
|
79 %
|
75.1
|
81 %
|
98.3
|
80 %
|
Enterprise
|
4.6
|
21 %
|
18.1
|
19 %
|
24.4
|
20 %
|
21.9
|
100 %
|
93.2
|
100 %
|
122.7
|
100 %
|
Top 10 customers as a % of revenues
|
47 %
|
47 %
|
44 %
|
Total number of full time employees
|
505
|
559
|
749
|
(end of period)
|
Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in
millions)
|
38.4
|
37.9
|
37.0
|
Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted
shares (in millions)
|
42.1
|
40.3
|
39.5
|
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
|
Q1-2024:
|
3.4
|
Q4-2023:
|
3.2
|
Q3-2023:
|
2.8
|
Q2-2023:
|
2.4
|
Q1-2023:
|
2.3
|
SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
|
Mar. 2024:
|
13.7
|
Dec. 2023:
|
12.7
|
Dec. 2022:
|
9.2
|
Dec. 2021:
|
5.2
|
*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12
