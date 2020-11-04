Allot Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited third quarter 2020 financial results.

Highlights of the third quarter

Third quarter revenues were $34.8 million , up 26% year-over-year;

, up 26% year-over-year; Non-GAAP operating loss reduced to $1.0 million compared with operating loss of $2.2 million in the third quarter of last year; GAAP operating loss of $2.5 million compared with $2.2 million in the third quarter of last year;

compared with operating loss of in the third quarter of last year; GAAP operating loss of compared with in the third quarter of last year; Non-GAAP net loss reduced to $1.2 million compared with non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million in the third quarter of last year; GAAP net loss of $2.4 million compared with $2.1 million in the third quarter of last year.

Financial Outlook

Management reiterates its prior-issued guidance, with expectations for full year 2020 revenues to be between $135 - $140 million , representing accelerated double-digit growth over those of 2019.

- , representing accelerated double-digit growth over those of 2019. Management continues to expect to be profitable in the fourth quarter this year;

Management continues to expect to close additional Recurring Security Revenue deals in 2020 and reiterates that the MAR* (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) of new deals expected to be signed in 2020 should exceed $140 million .

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very happy with the strong continued growth and solid performance we have shown throughout 2020. While the challenging business environment caused by COVID-19 continues to result in some delays in signing new contracts, we expect our revenues to continue to grow in the fourth quarter as well. In addition, we are very encouraged by the growing number of operators who see the need to provide consumers and SMBs with the zero touch clientless security solutions that Allot offers."

Third quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $34.8 million, an increase of 26% compared to $27.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million (gross margin of 68.3%), compared with $19.2 million (gross margin of 69.4%) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a 24% improvement.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $24.0 million (gross margin of 69.0%), a 24% improvement compared with $19.4 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and investments as of September 30, 2020 totaled $107.2 million, compared with $109.2 million, as of June 30, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 earnings results today, November 4, 2020 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, tax related items, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,

2020

2019



2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 34,752

$ 27,637



$ 96,831

$ 79,533 Cost of revenues 11,007

8,456



28,455

24,050 Gross profit 23,745

19,181



68,376

55,483

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 11,741

8,091



30,836

22,898 Sales and marketing 11,439

12,233



34,741

34,919 General and administrative 3,076

1,096



10,671

4,724 Total operating expenses 26,256

21,420



76,248

62,541 Operating loss (2,511)

(2,239)



(7,872)

(7,058) Financial and other income, net 646

257



1,514

1,360 Loss before income tax expenses (1,865)

(1,982)



(6,358)

(5,698)

















Tax expenses 528

129



1,309

1,279 Net Loss (2,393)

(2,111)



(7,667)

(6,977)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.07)

$ (0.06)



$ (0.22)

$ (0.20)



































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.07)

$ (0.06)



$ (0.22)

$ (0.20)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 35,163,221

34,348,200



34,903,109

34,183,272

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 35,163,221

34,348,200



34,903,109

34,183,272

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Septemer 30,

Septemer 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 11,007

$ 8,456

$ 28,455

$ 24,050 Share-based compensation (1) (89)

(67)

(242)

(188) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(237)

(456)

(701) Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) -

75

-

75 Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 10,766

$ 8,227

$ 27,757

$ 23,236

















GAAP gross profit $ 23,745

$ 19,181

$ 68,376

$ 55,483 Gross profit adjustments 241

229

698

814 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 23,986

$ 19,410

$ 69,074

$ 56,297

















GAAP operating expenses $ 26,256

$ 21,420

$ 76,248

$ 62,541 Share-based compensation (1) (1,177)

(747)

(3,180)

(2,214) Amortization of intangible assets (2) -

(188)

-

(565) Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) (48)

1,198

(82)

2,735 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) -

(31)

-

(31) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 25,031

$ 21,652

$ 72,986

$ 62,466

















GAAP financial and other income $ 646

$ 257

$ 1,514

$ 1,360 Exchange rate differences* (370)

235

(468)

202 Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 276

$ 492

$ 1,046

$ 1,562

















GAAP taxes on income $ 528

$ 129

$ 1,309

$ 1,279 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (112)

(16)

(187)

(49) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 416

$ 113

$ 1,122

$ 1,230

















GAAP Net Loss $ (2,393)

$ (2,111)

$ (7,667)

$ (6,977) Share-based compensation (1) 1,266

814

3,422

2,402 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

425

456

1,266 Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities (3) 48

(1,198)

82

(2,735) Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) -

(44)

-

(44) Exchange rate differences* (370)

235

(468)

202 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 112

16

187

49 Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (1,185)

$ (1,863)

$ (3,988)

$ (5,837)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.07)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.20) Share-based compensation 0.04

0.02

0.10

0.07 Amortization of intangible assets 0.00

0.01

0.01

0.03 Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities 0.01

(0.03)

0.01

(0.08) Exchange rate differences* (0.01)

0.01

(0.01)

0.01 Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.03)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.17)



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 35,163,221

34,348,200

34,903,109

34,183,272



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 35,163,221

34,348,200

34,903,109

34,183,272

* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Septemer 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 89

$ 67

$ 242

$ 188

Research and development costs, net 353

234

956

617

Sales and marketing 551

297

1,462

907

General and administrative 273

216

762

690



$ 1,266

$ 814

$ 3,422

$ 2,402

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 237

$ 456

$ 701

Sales and marketing -

188

-

565



$ 152

$ 425

$ 456

$ 1,266

















(3) Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities















General and administrative $ -

$ (1,561)

$ -

$ (3,508)

Research and development costs, net 48

363

82

773



$ 48

$ (1,198)

$ 82

$ (2,735)

















(4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items















Sales and marketing $ -

$ 16

$ -

$ 16

Cost of revenues -

(75)

-

(75)

General and administrative -

15

-

15



$ -

$ (44)

$ -

$ (44)

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























September 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,191

$ 16,930 Short-term bank deposits

55,376

5,557 Restricted deposit

1,279

23,183 Available-for-sale marketable securities

31,912

61,012 Trade receivables, net

18,945

29,008 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,237

6,528 Inventories

15,536

10,668 Total current assets

148,476

152,886









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Restricted deposit

440

10,913 Severance pay fund

403

387 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,173

6,368 Deferred taxes

345

517 Other assets

659

926 Total long-term assets

7,020

19,111









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

11,019

8,135 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

34,580

35,037









Total assets

$ 201,095

$ 215,169









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 10,899

$ 11,676 Deferred revenues

22,833

36,360 Short-term operating lease liabilities

3,168

3,151 Other payables and accrued expenses

22,917

22,255 Total current liabilities

59,817

73,442









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

9,392

5,262 Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,997

3,820 Accrued severance pay

846

794 Total long-term liabilities

12,235

9,876









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

129,043

131,851









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 201,095

$ 215,169

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (2,393)

$ (2,111)

$ (7,667)

$ (6,977) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation 978

682

2,663

1,915 Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees 1,266

814

3,422

2,402 Amortization of intangible assets 152

425

456

1,266 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 36

17

36

(33) Decrease (Increase) in other assets 108

111

267

(166) Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 118

95

346

336 Changes in operating leases, net (444)

(235)

(611)

147 Decrease in trade receivables 2,579

889

10,063

5,119 Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses (227)

(315)

(1,146)

(689) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 1,730

1,483

(4,868)

1,249 Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net 68

(87)

172

(269) Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 3,423

686

(777)

(526) Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (47)

(953)

(348)

587 Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues (7,940)

16,437

(9,397)

17,760 Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities 453

(3,474)

970

(9,504) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (140)

14,464

(6,419)

12,617















Cash flows from investing activities:













Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit 21,875

(10,002)

32,377

(10,043) Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits (40,376)

9,067

(49,819)

13,986 Purchase of property and equipment (1,851)

(1,313)

(5,547)

(2,790) Investment in available-for sale marketable securities -

(7,192)

(375)

(31,796) Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 7,918

8,813

29,364

32,382 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,434)

(627)

6,000

1,739















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Exercise of employee stock options 223

111

1,680

773 Net cash provided by financing activities 223

111

1,680

773































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (12,351)

13,948

1,261

15,129 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 30,542

17,517

16,930

16,336















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 18,191

$ 31,465

$ 18,191

$ 31,465

SOURCE Allot Ltd.