altshare's Q2 report outlines the new rules of startup building: Solo founders rise, junior hiring falls, and capital concentrates in AI and cyber

New data from more than 3,000 private companies reveals investors are concentrating capital into AI and cybersecurity, founders are raising record pre-seed SAFE rounds, and startups are increasingly favoring experienced talent over junior hires

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- altshare, an AI-powered Equity Management Intelligence platform, releases its Q2 2026 Startup Equity Report, showing that early-stage tech funding is beginning to stabilize after a slower first quarter. According to altshare's findings, solo founders now account for nearly one-quarter of newly established startups, almost double their share from four years ago, while startup equity grants awarded to workers under 30 have fallen by more than 60% since 2023. The findings point to a venture ecosystem increasingly shaped by AI-driven productivity, leaner teams, and a growing preference for experienced talent.

The cautious recovery in technology is unfolding against a backdrop of layoffs, slower hiring, and a growing focus on efficiency. While capital is beginning to return, it is doing so in a more concentrated market than it did a few years ago. Investors are seeking stronger proof points, clearer milestones, and greater business certainty before committing funds, leaving startups to navigate a recovery shaped by far more discipline than before.

Highlights of the Q2 2026 report include:

Solo founders are making a comeback: The way startups are being formed and financed reflects a broader shift toward efficiency. Since 2021, the share of companies founded by a single entrepreneur has grown from 12% to nearly 25% in 2025

The way startups are being formed and financed reflects a broader shift toward efficiency. Since 2021, the share of companies founded by a single entrepreneur has grown from 12% to nearly 25% in 2025 Cybersecurity and AI continue to lead the market: AI companies recorded a median Series A raise of $19.7 million, while cybersecurity followed at $14.7 million. Cybersecurity also led Series A valuations, reaching a median pre-money valuation of $78.9 million, more than twice the overall market median.

AI companies recorded a median Series A raise of $19.7 million, while cybersecurity followed at $14.7 million. Cybersecurity also led Series A valuations, reaching a median pre-money valuation of $78.9 million, more than twice the overall market median. Fintech and healthtech are still lagging: While fintech showed modest improvement from Q1, its median Series A round remained at $5.2 million, below the same-period 2025 level. Healthtech recorded a median Series A raise of $4.3 million, highlighting the longer commercialization timelines that shape the sector.

While showed modest improvement from Q1, its median Series A round remained at $5.2 million, below the same-period 2025 level. Healthtech recorded a median Series A raise of $4.3 million, highlighting the longer commercialization timelines that shape the sector. Startup ownership is shifting toward experienced workers: The share of equity grant recipients under 30 fell from nearly 8% in 2023 to approximately 3% in 2026. The numbers suggest that stock options are becoming less common among younger employees and increasingly concentrated among experienced talent, where equity often functions as a compensation and retention tool.

The share of equity grant recipients under 30 fell from nearly 8% in 2023 to approximately 3% in 2026. The numbers suggest that stock options are becoming less common among younger employees and increasingly concentrated among experienced talent, where equity often functions as a compensation and retention tool. Founders are delaying valuation conversations: Median pre-seed SAFE rounds reached a record $1.9 million in Q2, suggesting more founders are raising capital before setting a company valuation.

Median pre-seed SAFE rounds reached a record $1.9 million in Q2, suggesting more founders are raising capital before setting a company valuation. Founder dilution is happening earlier: Median founder ownership fell from 88.4% at pre-seed to 50.2% by Seed, showing that the steepest ownership decline often happens before Series A.

The Q2 report builds on altshare's Q1 findings, which showed how tighter capital markets were reshaping ownership, dilution, and early financing decisions. This quarter's data shows that those same pressures continue to shape fundraising behavior and influence how startups are formed, staffed, and structured.

"The startup ecosystem is operating under very different conditions than it was even six months ago," says Ronen Solomon, Founder and CEO of altshare. "AI has changed what it means to create and scale a company, giving founders the tools and resources to do more with less. But as teams become smaller, the market has also become more demanding, and investors are no longer backing startups on ambition alone. The Q2 data reflects that shift, pointing to a future where founders will need to prove real market demand and clear execution before investors are willing to bet on their success."

About altshare: altshare is an AI-powered, controlled Equity Management Intelligence platform built for founders, CFOs, and finance teams who need a single system of record for equity operations. From early stage through IPO and beyond, altshare automates compliance, valuations, modeling, and reporting, enabling companies to scale without complexity. altshare meets the world's most demanding standards as PwC's Global Vendor of Choice and is trusted by market-leading clients for efficiency, accuracy, and compliance at scale.

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SOURCE Altshare