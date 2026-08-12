Anecdotes Extends Agentic GRC to Third-Party Risk Management

A new agentic pipeline replaces static, once-a-year vendor questionnaires with vendor risk data that keeps itself current

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party risk management is no longer static. Anecdotes, the leading Enterprise Agentic GRC platform, today introduced an agentic pipeline that keeps a vendor risk picture current automatically, without asking the team to run another review cycle to get there.

Ask any TPRM team what's broken and you'll hear the same three things. Everything is manual: discovery, classification, questionnaires, chasing a vendor for an ISO 27001 report or a DPA. The information they need lives everywhere at once, email threads, Slack, spreadsheets, trust portals, never in one place they can actually trust. And because vendor risk changes constantly but the assessment doesn't, it's accurate the day it's captured and outdated the next. Enterprise GRC teams report spending 70% or more of their time on this kind of work, work that documents risk instead of reducing it.

Here's what agentic TPRM actually means. Unlike traditional TPRM programs, which depend on repeated questionnaires and manual coordination to stay even roughly current, Anecdotes' agentic approach keeps vendor risk current through a recurring reassessment cadence, expired-document tracking, and evidence-triggered rescoring. Dedicated agents run the vendor lifecycle end to end: they discover the vendors a company actually has from the systems it already uses, gather evidence instead of waiting on a self-reported form, score every vendor against the company's own standards, and reassess automatically on a cadence teams set, or when that evidence changes. The manual, self-attested questionnaire goes away as the default workflow. The security questions underneath it remain. We don't eliminate the questions, we eliminate the questionnaire.

This all happens without taking humans out of the decision. Teams set the rules for where they want to be involved. For example, critical vendors need sign-off, and every agent decision comes with full traceability and a confidence score reviewers can inspect or override. Everywhere else, it's already handled before anyone would normally start looking.

Finally, it's integrated with the same risk register, controls, and governance data as the rest of the Anecdotes platform, the same place ISO 27001 and SOC 2 work already lives. There's nothing to export, nothing to cross-check by hand.

"TPRM hasn't changed in years while everything around it has: vendors, regulations, the number of systems a compliance team has to watch. We didn't build another tool to help people do that work faster. We built agents that do the work, and we let the practitioner decide exactly where they want to stay in the loop," said Roi Amior, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Anecdotes.

Here's what changes: less time gathering evidence, more time actually deciding. The result is an evidence-based TPRM program that updates itself. Teams answer questions when they matter, instead of filling out the same questionnaire on a calendar.

About Anecdotes

Anecdotes is the enterprise agentic GRC platform built for organizations that refuse to compromise. With comprehensive solutions across governance, risk, and compliance, deep customization capabilities, and AI agents that run on an audit-grade data infrastructure, Anecdotes enables the world's top enterprises to manage GRC programs as unique as their businesses. Learn more at www.anecdotes.ai.

SOURCE Anecdotes