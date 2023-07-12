anecdotes Introduces its New Analysis Engine, Unlocking Configurable Deep Data Analysis Capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes, the leading security Compliance technology firm, today announced the launch of its Analysis Engine, empowering its customers to attain proactive GRC monitoring. With the introduction of the new engine, users gain access to robust analysis capabilities that automatically detect gaps in their data and provide deep visibility into their Compliance posture. It offers a library of over 200 pre-defined Analysis Rules based on the CIS Benchmarks and, in line with anecdotes' enterprise-ready approach, allows users to configure their own rules to align with their organization's unique requirements.

The inability to truly know their level of compliance at any given time or to detect and remediate gaps before they become a problem, have caused many challenges for Compliance teams. As these processes are traditionally performed manually and without sufficient data, the potential for human error and oversight has many times led to unintentional neglect of certain areas and the failure to identify Compliance gaps in time.

Building upon the foundation of The anecdotes Data Infrastructure , the powerful new analysis engine enables organizations to apply rules on automatically collected and standardized Compliance datasets. These rules, either from a pre-defined library or configured by the organization, are used to analyze the organization's GRC data and provide an up-to-date view of the organization's posture, notifying of any gaps and their impact. The ability to perform such granular and customized analysis automatically, means that the organization always has a clear understanding of whether it is meeting its own requirements.

The Analysis Engine marks a significant advancement in GRC data analysis, empowering users to derive meaningful insights and make data-driven decisions. Taking the error-prone simplified testing procedures on the market today to the next level with the use of live datasets and configurability, anecdotes empowers users to conduct in-depth analysis and provide the organization with actionable data. This enables organizations to promptly address and remediate any detected gaps, ensuring continuous Compliance.

"We are thrilled to launch the anecdotes Analysis Engine. This groundbreaking component of our Compliance OS empowers organizations to delve deep into their data, uncovering valuable insights and addressing GRC gaps with precision," says Yair Kuznitsov, CEO and Co-Founder at anecdotes. "We are proud to offer a solution that goes beyond the status quo, enabling organizations to conduct comprehensive data analysis, unlock actionable data and truly achieve proactive GRC monitoring."

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders, as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest-growing brands - Amplitude, Navan, Babylon, and more - use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai .

SOURCE anecdotes