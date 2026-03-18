Apono Launches Agent Privilege Guard, Bringing Runtime Privilege Guardrails to Enterprise AI Agents

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apono , the agentic-forward cloud-native Privileged Access Management platform, today announced the launch of Agent Privilege Guard, a new product that gives enterprises the ability to deploy AI agents at full velocity without creating security risks they cannot control. Built around Apono's Intent-Based Access Controls (IBAC), Agent Privilege Guard ensures that sensitive privileges are never available to be abused at runtime, regardless of what an agent is instructed to do.

Intent-Based Access Controls: The Guardrails for the Agentic Era

Co-pilots like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude Code are already active inside enterprise environments, typically inheriting the full permissions of the developers using them. Autonomous agents are not far behind. Both create the same critical exposure: standing privileges with no runtime mechanism to govern how they are used, leaving enterprises unable to deploy at speed without accepting risk they cannot see or control.

Agent Privilege Guard closes that gap. Apono's Intent-Based Access Controls evaluate every privilege request at the moment it is made, automatically approving low-risk actions, routing sensitive operations to a human for approval in Slack before they execute, and blocking anything that exceeds policy before it runs. All credentials are ephemeral, scoped to the task, and revoked on completion. Every environment returns to Zero Standing Privileges after each operation.

Most enterprises are already in the early stages of their agentic journey, deploying co-pilots to accelerate engineering productivity. Agent Privilege Guard enables security teams to say yes to that deployment today, and to scale that confidence as organizations move toward fully autonomous agents over time, applying consistent runtime privilege controls across every identity.

"Enterprises have already decided to deploy AI agents. The question is whether security can keep up. Agent Privilege Guard answers that directly. Intent-Based Access Controls give agents the freedom to move fast on everything they should be doing, with the guardrails to ensure sensitive privileges are never available to be abused at runtime."

— Rom Carmel, Co-founder and CEO, Apono

"The security team's job isn't to be the brake pedal on agent adoption — it's to be what makes full-speed deployment possible. Intent-Based Access Controls give enterprises exactly that: the ability to deploy agents at full velocity, with the confidence that sensitive privileges are governed every step of the way."

— Ofir Stein, Co-founder and CTO, Apono

Learn More

Apono will be showcasing Agent Privilege Guard at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco, booth 5170, North Expo. To learn more visit apono.io/agent-privilege-guard/ .

About Apono

Apono is the agentic-forward cloud-native Privileged Access Management platform, purpose-built for enterprises deploying AI at scale. Founded by cybersecurity and DevOps veterans, Apono eliminates standing privileges and enforces Just-in-Time, Just-Enough access across every identity, from human engineers to co-pilot agents and autonomous AI systems, using Intent-Based Access Controls that operate at runtime. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies including Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Monday.com, Apono enables enterprises to deploy agents at full velocity without compromising security. Learn more at apono.io .

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SOURCE Apono