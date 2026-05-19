Apono Names Nisim Cohen Chief Financial Officer, Expands US Leadership with New Customer Experience and Sales Hires

Appointments deepen Apono's executive bench as enterprises accelerate adoption of agentic AI and the privileged access controls required to support it

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apono , the agentic-forward cloud-native Privileged Access Management platform, today announced the appointment of Nisim Cohen as Chief Financial Officer. Alongside Cohen, Apono is welcoming Valery Milman as Head of Customer Experience, US, and Patrick Drago as Vice President of Mid-Market Sales.

Cohen brings extensive experience in finance, operations, and scaling high-growth technology companies. He has led strategic finance initiatives across SaaS and cybersecurity organizations, including fundraising, operational scaling, and M&A processes. At Apono, he will oversee finance and operations from the company's New York headquarters, working alongside the executive team across the United States, Israel, and EMEA.

"I joined Apono because of the strength of the team, the market opportunity, and the company's vision for transforming privileged access management in the AI era," said Cohen. "I'm excited to help scale the business and support the next phase of Apono's growth."

Apono also announced two additional leadership hires:

Valery Milman, Head of Customer Experience, US. Milman leads presales and support, bringing more than two decades of cybersecurity and go-to-market leadership across publicly traded technology companies and high-growth startups, with a track record of building and scaling pre-sales and customer-facing organizations.

Patrick Drago, Vice President of Mid-Market Sales. Drago brings over a decade of experience building and scaling sales teams across high-growth startups and publicly traded technology companies. His track record includes contributions to four successful exits, and for the past five years he has focused exclusively on the cybersecurity sector.

"Nisim, Valery, and Patrick each bring the kind of operating experience that helps a company move from strong product-market fit to durable scale," said Rom Carmel, Co-founder and CEO of Apono. "We are building Apono for a moment when enterprises must run AI agents safely at the speed their businesses demand. This leadership team gives us the depth to meet that demand across finance, customer experience, and sales."

About Apono

Apono is the agentic-forward cloud-native Privileged Access Management platform, purpose-built for enterprises deploying AI at scale. Founded by cybersecurity and DevOps veterans, Apono eliminates standing privileges and enforces Just-in-Time, Just-Enough access across every identity, from human engineers to co-pilot agents and autonomous AI systems, using Intent-Based Access Controls that operate at runtime. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies including Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Monday.com, Apono enables enterprises to deploy agents at full velocity without compromising security. Learn more at apono.io .

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SOURCE Apono