AppYea Accelerates Strategic Transformation: Internal Management Review as to Uplisting to a National Exchange, Rebranding to Mellatrix, Closing and Completion of Techlott Integration -- Including Evaluation of Entry Into the Prediction Markets Sector

JERUSALEM, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB: APYP) today announced the acceleration of its strategic internal management review toward a potential uplisting to a U.S. national securities exchange (Nasdaq or NYSE American), subject to meeting all applicable listing requirements. As of the date hereof, no listing application has been submitted to any exchange. This initiative is progressing in parallel with the Company's planned rebranding and name change to Mellatrix Inc., and the anticipated submission of applications to update its ticker symbol and CUSIP number following the completion of required regulatory actions and the obtaining of FINRA approval.

These corporate developments coincide with substantial progress in the integration of Techlott, a dedicated blockchain infrastructure designed for real-time result verification in a B2G/B2B model. Techlott now serves as the technological foundation of the Company's forward strategy. The Company is striving to close the previously disclosed Techlott transaction before the year end.

Corporate Alignment Toward a Potential Uplisting

Rebranding to Mellatrix Inc. — The name change will become effective following completion of all required regulatory procedures and the obtaining of FINRA approval.

— The name change will become effective following completion of all required regulatory procedures and the obtaining of FINRA approval. Alignment With National Exchange Standards — The Company is in the process of completing internal corporate and accounting preparations and review consistent with Nasdaq and NYSE American eligibility criteria, including governance, internal controls, and financial reporting requirements.

— The Company is in the process of completing internal corporate and accounting preparations and review consistent with Nasdaq and NYSE American eligibility criteria, including governance, internal controls, and financial reporting requirements. Symbol and CUSIP Update — The Company intends to submit requests through FINRA CAM following completion of the corporate name change.

— The Company intends to submit requests through FINRA CAM following completion of the corporate name change. Regulatory Coordination — Following delays associated with the recent U.S. federal government shutdown, the Company intends to resume full regulatory coordination with the SEC.

Techlott Architecture — A Trust Infrastructure for Result-Based Industries

Techlott's infrastructure is designed to meet the rising demand for transparency and verifiable integrity in industries where outcomes are mission-critical:

Real-Time On-Chain Receipt — Each relevant event is recorded as a digitally signed, immutable on-chain receipt, accessible for authorized audit and verification.

— Each relevant event is recorded as a digitally signed, immutable on-chain receipt, accessible for authorized audit and verification. Verifiable Randomness (VRF) — A publicly verifiable randomness layer that supports trust and regulatory compliance in probability-based systems.

— A publicly verifiable randomness layer that supports trust and regulatory compliance in probability-based systems. End-to-End Audit Trail — Comprehensive documentation of event inputs, timestamps, results, and verification processes.

— Comprehensive documentation of event inputs, timestamps, results, and verification processes. Multi-Chain Architecture — Support for leading L2 environments (such as Base) and high-throughput performance suited for operators and regulatory bodies.

— Support for leading L2 environments (such as Base) and high-throughput performance suited for operators and regulatory bodies. Development Roadmap — Full support for diverse game types and regulated prediction frameworks is expected by Q4 2025.

Evaluation of Entry Into the Prediction Markets Sector

As previously disclosed, we are assessing the potential expansion into the Prediction Markets space, with emphasis on:

Real-time transparency of results;

On-chain verification mechanisms that reduce reliance on third-party intermediaries;

Compliance alignment for regulated market environments;

A technology stack built from inception for B2G/B2B use cases rather than consumer-facing applications.

This evaluation is being conducted carefully and in accordance with applicable regulatory considerations.

Evaluation of a Network Token (ICO)

The Company is exploring the potential introduction of a network-level token for use within the Techlott infrastructure for system-level functions including:

Network fee payments

Advanced permissioning

Attestation mechanisms

Staking models to support decentralized verification layers

The evaluation includes a review of both Utility characteristics and potential regulatory classifications. At this stage, no token or security is being offered, and any future framework—if pursued—will comply with applicable law and jurisdictional requirements.

Management Commentary

Yakir Abadi, CEO of Mellatrix:

"Techlott delivers a level of transparency and verification that has not previously existed in outcome-driven industries. Real-time on-chain documentation establishes a clear and reliable trust framework for regulators, operators, and authorized participants."

Eldar Edmond Grady, Chairman of the Board:

"The Company is entering a strategic phase in which technology infrastructure, governance standards, and regulatory alignment converge into a long-term growth plan. The potential expansion into regulated prediction markets aligns with Techlott's capabilities and with the direction the Company is advancing toward."

About AppYea

AppYea intends to develop Techlott, a B2G/B2B blockchain infrastructure for real-time result verification and the establishment of unified audit standards for regulated industries, including gaming and prediction markets.

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward–looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of working capital to complete the multi–prong platform and realize our business plans and new strategic direction, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to penetrate the new intended markets, our ability to close the Techlott transaction, our success in integrating the platform and initiating go–to–market efforts, our success in commercializing the integrated platform, our success in uplisting to a US exchange, evaluation of a Techlott token and a potential ICO, market strategy and timelines, successful entry into prediction markets, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward–looking statements. The forward–looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Golmidas Communications

Email: [email protected]

For Institutional and Board Inquiries:

Eldar Edmond Grady – Chairman of the Board

[email protected]

SOURCE AppYea Inc.