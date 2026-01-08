AppYea Confirms Closing of the Techlott Transaction, Securing Ownership of Blockchain Trust Infrastructure for Regulated Outcome-Driven Markets

JERUSALEM, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB: APYP) ("AppYea" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously disclosed transaction with Techlott Ltd. ("Techlott"), completing a key milestone in the Company's strategic transformation into a blockchain infrastructure provider focused on transparency, auditability, and real-time outcome verification.

With the closing complete, AppYea has acquired all rights, title, and interest in Techlott's proprietary blockchain-based lottery and gaming technology stack (the "Techlott Platform"), including the related software, documentation, and intellectual property.

This release follows the Company's recent leadership update in support of the Techlott strategy and reflects AppYea's transition from integration milestones to a focused, commercialization-driven execution phase.

A platform built for environments where outcomes must be provable

Techlott was designed to meet the needs of regulated and institutional stakeholders—where trust is not a marketing message, but an operational requirement. The platform is engineered to enable:

Real-time, tamper-evident on-chain receipts for relevant events and outcomes, supporting transparent verification

for relevant events and outcomes, supporting transparent verification Verifiable randomness (VRF) and outcome integrity workflows designed for probability-based systems

and outcome integrity workflows designed for probability-based systems End-to-end audit trails built for oversight, reporting, and compliance-aligned review

built for oversight, reporting, and compliance-aligned review Integration-friendly deployment, including API/SDK connectivity and a multi-chain architecture suited for high-throughput operator environments

AppYea believes these capabilities position the Techlott Platform as a "trust layer" that can be deployed across multiple regulated, outcome-driven use cases—starting with lottery and gaming and extending into additional result-based frameworks as the Company continues product expansion.

Market backdrop: large, under-digitized category moving toward verifiable systems

AppYea believes that current under-digitization—combined with rising regulatory scrutiny and public demand for transparency—creates a compelling environment for verifiable, audit-ready systems.

Post-closing priorities: commercialization and scaled deployment readiness

Following the closing, AppYea's near-term execution priorities will include advancing commercial discussions and pilots with regulated and licensed counterparties, initiating deployment packaging for institutional rollouts, and expanding support for additional game formats and jurisdictional "rulebooks" designed to satisfy oversight and reporting requirements.

The Company also continues work on broader corporate initiatives previously outlined, including its planned rebrand to Mellatrix Inc. and ongoing readiness work consistent with the standards typically expected for an eventual potential uplisting pathway, subject to applicable requirements and approvals.

Transaction terms

In connection with the closing, AppYea issued 1,277,922,611 shares of restricted AppYea common stock to Techlott as consideration, representing 35% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding share capital on a fully-diluted basis immediately following the transaction. Additional terms of the transaction and related agreements are included in the Company's SEC filings and in the current report on Form 8-K to be released today.

Management commentary

Yakir Abadi, Chief Executive Officer of AppYea, said:

"Closing the Techlott transaction turns our strategy into an owned asset base. We now control a platform engineered for regulated environments—where outcomes must be verifiable, auditable, and resilient at scale. Our focus is execution: converting the platform's capabilities into deployments, operator integrations, and durable commercial relationships."

Eldar Edmond Grady, Chairman of the Board, added:

"This closing strengthens the Company's foundation and sharpens our direction. We believe Techlott can serve as a core infrastructure layer for transparency across regulated, outcome-driven markets. We remain committed to disciplined delivery and to building long-term value through commercialization progress and continued corporate alignment."

About AppYea, Inc.

AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB: APYP) is a public technology company advancing blockchain trust infrastructure for regulated, outcome-driven markets. The Company's focus is to support transparency, integrity, and auditability through real-time verification systems designed for institutional and government-aligned deployments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AppYea undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of working capital to complete the multi-prong platform and realize our business plans and new strategic direction, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to penetrate the new intended markets, our success in integrating the platform and initiating go-to-market efforts, our success in commercializing the integrated platform, our success in uplisting to a US exchange, market strategy and timelines, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

