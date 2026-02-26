Arbe Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced its financial results and provided an investor update for its fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025.

2026 Strategy & Leadership Update

Advancing the company's market reach: Arbe is expanding its focus beyond automotive OEMs into related markets such as defense, robotaxi, robotruck, and off-road, and increasing its focus on the Chinese automotive market, where it has demonstrated traction and where it believes market timing is more immediate. These initiatives are expected to begin contributing to revenue in 2026, alongside the Company's ongoing long-term initiatives to expand engagement with Western automotive OEMs.

Arbe is expanding its focus beyond automotive OEMs into related markets such as defense, robotaxi, robotruck, and off-road, and increasing its focus on the Chinese automotive market, where it has demonstrated traction and where it believes market timing is more immediate. These initiatives are expected to begin contributing to revenue in 2026, alongside the Company's ongoing long-term initiatives to expand engagement with Western automotive OEMs. Appointment of new CEO: To support concurrent expansion across multiple end markets and the Company's transition to serial production and commercial scale, Arbe is strengthening its management team. Effective April 1, 2026, Ram Machness, Arbe's Chief Business Officer for the past 8 years, will become Chief Executive Officer, and the current CEO and co-founder Kobi Marenko will serve as President. Mr. Machness brings more than 30 years of experience across embedded systems, semiconductors, and the automotive industry, including 12 years with Texas Instruments. As President, Mr. Marenko will drive Arbe's long-term strategy, expand key partnerships with a focus on the defense market, explore strategic alternatives, guide investments, and help accelerate the Company's next phase of growth.

To support concurrent expansion across multiple end markets and the Company's transition to serial production and commercial scale, Arbe is strengthening its management team. Effective April 1, 2026, Ram Machness, Arbe's Chief Business Officer for the past 8 years, will become Chief Executive Officer, and the current CEO and co-founder Kobi Marenko will serve as President. Mr. Machness brings more than 30 years of experience across embedded systems, semiconductors, and the automotive industry, including 12 years with Texas Instruments. As President, Mr. Marenko will drive Arbe's long-term strategy, expand key partnerships with a focus on the defense market, explore strategic alternatives, guide investments, and help accelerate the Company's next phase of growth. Strengthened balance sheet: Arbe closed an underwritten registered direct offering, raising $18.5 million in gross proceeds, with funds allocated to working capital and general corporate purposes. This financing was led by institutional investors, including AWM Investment Company, Inc., the investment adviser of the Special Situations Funds. This enhanced financial position enables Arbe to enter new markets, leverage its automotive opportunities and further advance its product capabilities.

Arbe closed an underwritten registered direct offering, raising $18.5 million in gross proceeds, with funds allocated to working capital and general corporate purposes. This financing was led by institutional investors, including AWM Investment Company, Inc., the investment adviser of the Special Situations Funds. This enhanced financial position enables Arbe to enter new markets, leverage its automotive opportunities and further advance its product capabilities. Improved operational efficiency: The Company implemented cost-reduction measures resulting in about a 15% decrease in expenses, extending its financial runway and better aligning its workforce with strategic priorities.

2025 Recent Highlights

A serial-production order from a Chinese OEM: A state-owned Chinese automaker selected Hirain Technologies' LRR610 radar, powered by Arbe's ultra-high-definition radar chipset, for its Level 4 autonomous vehicle program. Thousands of vehicles incorporating Arbe's radar chipset are expected to reach the market starting in early 2027. To support early 2027 launch, Hirain already placed chipset purchase orders with delivery dates in 2026.

A state-owned Chinese automaker selected Hirain Technologies' LRR610 radar, powered by Arbe's ultra-high-definition radar chipset, for its Level 4 autonomous vehicle program. Thousands of vehicles incorporating Arbe's radar chipset are expected to reach the market starting in early 2027. To support early 2027 launch, Hirain already placed chipset purchase orders with delivery dates in 2026. Strategic progress in the defense sector: During 2025, Sensrad continued to place chipset orders for Forterra's autonomous vehicle programs for DoW. Forterra equips the next generation of defense UGVs, reshaping unmanned ground vehicle operations in demanding environments, from tactical logistics to forward reconnaissance. Sensrad's HD imaging radar has been integrated into the Forterra AutoDrive perception suite to improve environmental awareness, obstacle detection, and navigation, which are crucial for autonomous vehicle mission-critical operations, in unstructured, contested, and GPS-denied conditions.

During 2025, Sensrad continued to place chipset orders for Forterra's autonomous vehicle programs for DoW. Forterra equips the next generation of defense UGVs, reshaping unmanned ground vehicle operations in demanding environments, from tactical logistics to forward reconnaissance. Sensrad's HD imaging radar has been integrated into the Forterra AutoDrive perception suite to improve environmental awareness, obstacle detection, and navigation, which are crucial for autonomous vehicle mission-critical operations, in unstructured, contested, and GPS-denied conditions. Homeland security collaboration: Arbe is integrating its chipset into leading homeland security suppliers' systems to deliver joint, system-level solutions for defense forces, law enforcement, perimeter security, and other homeland security applications.

Arbe is integrating its chipset into leading homeland security suppliers' systems to deliver joint, system-level solutions for defense forces, law enforcement, perimeter security, and other homeland security applications. Expansion into marine safety: Arbe Tier-1, Sensrad, secured a follow-up order from WATCHIT for collision-prevention systems powered by Arbe's high-resolution radar chipset. The technology powers WATCHIT Eye, an AI-based system that detects nearby obstacles such as buoys, personal watercrafts, and other vessels, even in fog or darkness. The system is now commercially available. The first announced customer for this solution is the Azimut-Benetti Group, a world-leading builder of luxury yachts.

Arbe Tier-1, Sensrad, secured a follow-up order from WATCHIT for collision-prevention systems powered by Arbe's high-resolution radar chipset. The technology powers WATCHIT Eye, an AI-based system that detects nearby obstacles such as buoys, personal watercrafts, and other vessels, even in fog or darkness. The system is now commercially available. The first announced customer for this solution is the Azimut-Benetti Group, a world-leading builder of luxury yachts. Infrastructure and smart city traction: Tianyi Transportation Technology, Sensrad's smart city customer in China, placed follow-on orders for 4D imaging radars, with deliveries completed in December 2025.

Tianyi Transportation Technology, Sensrad's smart city customer in China, placed follow-on orders for 4D imaging radars, with deliveries completed in December 2025. Robotaxi momentum: Arbe is supporting the development of radar systems for multiple robotaxi projects across several countries, laying the groundwork for future large-scale deployments.

Arbe is supporting the development of radar systems for multiple robotaxi projects across several countries, laying the groundwork for future large-scale deployments. NVIDIA ecosystem integration: Arbe is working with NVIDIA to integrate Arbe's ultra-high-resolution radar into NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion autonomous driving platform, combining dense long-range sensing with powerful AI compute to enable advanced perception and production-ready Level 3 autonomy, while accelerating OEM time-to-market.

Arbe is working with NVIDIA to integrate Arbe's ultra-high-resolution radar into NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion autonomous driving platform, combining dense long-range sensing with powerful AI compute to enable advanced perception and production-ready Level 3 autonomy, while accelerating OEM time-to-market. Industry recognition: Arbe received two automotive technology awards, the Just Auto Excellence Award for Perception Systems and the AutoTech Breakthrough Award for Sensor Technology Solution of the Year 2025, recognizing its leadership in ADAS and autonomous-driving radar.

Management Comment

Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe, commented, "We are expanding Arbe's business focus to accelerate adoption of our ultra-high-resolution radar in additional high-value markets. While automotive OEMs remain central to our long-term strategy, we are prioritizing applications beyond passenger vehicles in the shorter-term, particularly defense and homeland security, where we believe adoption cycles are shorter and revenue opportunities are more immediate. We're also seeing strong momentum in additional applications, including robotaxi, marine safety, and smart infrastructure, where our Tier-1s are increasingly placing orders and moving toward deployment. China is advancing rapidly in autonomous technologies, and during the quarter we announced a new design win with a state-owned Chinese OEM."

Continued Mr. Marenko, "To better support this execution-driven strategy, we recently strengthened our balance sheet through a capital raise and implemented targeted cost reductions to improve efficiency. We believe this combination of focused market expansion, growing commercial traction, and financial discipline, positions Arbe to deliver sustainable long-term growth and reinforces our leadership in next-generation sensing solutions."

Mr. Marenko concluded, "I am very pleased to hand over the CEO reins to Ram Machness as Arbe enters its next phase of growth. Ram brings deep product expertise, strong commercial leadership, and a clear execution focus. I am confident he is the right leader to guide Arbe as we scale production and expand our market presence. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Ram in my new role as President and wish him every success as he leads the Company forward."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Highlights

Revenues for Q4 2025 were $0.5 million, compared to $0.1 million in Q4 2024. Backlog as of today amounted to $1.3 million.

Gross profit for Q4 2025 was negative ($0.1) million, compared to the negative gross profit as ($0.2) million in Q4 2024.

Operating expenses in Q4 2025 were $11.5 million, compared to $12.6 million in Q4 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expenses, reflecting earlier grants that are now fully vested, along with latest award being structured half in cash and half in equity. Additional decrease year over year relates to the doubtful debt provisions performed in Q4 2024. All decreases were partially offset by the unfavorable foreign exchange impact.

Operating loss in Q4 2025 was $11.6 million, compared to a $12.8 million loss in Q4 2024.

Net loss in Q4 2025 was $10.2 million, compared to a net loss of $12.2 million in Q4 2024. Net loss in Q4 2025 included $1.4 million in financial income, compared to a financial income of $0.6 million in Q4 2024. Financial income for Q4 2025 reflects deposit interest and call options, the effects of changes in the warrant liability for warrants that are not treated as equity, the revaluation of the lease liability, all partially offset by the foreign exchange rate revaluations impact

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2025, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation and for non-recurring items, was a loss of $9.7 million, compared with a loss of $9.0 million in Q4 2024.

Management believes that this non-GAAP measurement is important in management's evaluation of our use of cash and in planning and evaluating our cash requirements for the coming period.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results Highlights

Revenues for 2025 were $1.0 million, compared to $0.8 million in 2024.

Gross profit for 2025 was negative ($0.8) million, at the same level as 2024.

Operating expenses in 2025 were $47.1 million, compared to $48.9 million in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expenses, reflecting earlier grants that are now fully vested, along with latest award being structured half in cash and half in equity. This decrease was partially offset by the unfavorable foreign exchange impact and to a lesser extent by merit-based salary increases.

Operating loss in 2025 was $47.9 million, compared to a $49.6 million loss in 2024.

Net loss in 2025 was $45.2 million, compared to a net loss of $49.3 million in 2024. Net loss in 2025 included $2.8 million in financial income, compared to a financial income of $0.3 million in 2024. Financial income for 2025, reflects deposit interest and call options, the effects of changes in the warrant liability for warrants that are not treated as equity and the revaluation of the lease liability partially offset by foreign exchange rate revaluations and to a lesser extent issuance costs

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation and for non-recurring items, was a loss of $37.6 million, compared with a loss of $33.3 million in 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

As of December 31, 2025, Arbe had $45 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits.

As of December 31, 2025, Arbe had $40.8 million in shareholders' equity.

The Company complies with the financial covenants as set forth under the convertible debentures and holds cash substantially above the minimum threshold.

Outlook

To broaden its commercial business potential, Arbe has decided to expand its strategic focus beyond the Western automotive OEM programs to opportunities it believes have shorter adoption cycles and more immediate commercial potential, including defense, robotaxi, robotruck, and off-road markets. Arbe's updated strategy is intended to accelerate revenue generation while maintaining engagement with global automotive OEMs as part of the Company's long-term vision.

Based on current market conditions and customer engagement visibility, the Company provides the following outlook for 2026:

Revenue in the range of $4 million to $6 million

Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is projected to be a loss in the range of ($28 million) to ($31 million), reflecting the Company's strengthened balance sheet and cost-reduction measures.

This outlook reflects management's current expectations as of today and is subject to change based on market conditions, customer adoption timelines, and other factors.

Arbe expects to continue signing additional automotive OEM design wins over time, beyond the recently announced design win. However, the timing of future wins remains dependent on OEM adoption cycles, which are taking longer than previously anticipated. As a result, the Company is not providing guidance on the timing of additional automotive OEM design wins.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems on the market, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop safe driving systems that scale from ADAS to hands-free, eyes-off capabilities and up to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe's technology addresses the most critical use cases by delivering real-time, 4-dimensional imaging that enables the perception stack with information such as precise mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced safety applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the Company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current Assets:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents

4,028

13,488 Restricted cash

280

280 Short term bank deposits

40,690

10,793 Trade receivable

571

153 Other assets – funds held in escrow

24,525

30,417 Prepaid expenses and other receivables

1,685

2,500 Total current assets

71,779

57,631









Non-Current Assets







Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,656

1,782









Property and equipment, net

1,176

1,374 Total non-current assets

2,832

3,156









Total assets

74,611

60,787









Current liabilities:







Trade payables

774

624 Operating lease liabilities

679

551 Employees and payroll accruals

3,706

3,283 Convertible bonds

24,757

30,614 Accrued expenses and other payables

2,582

1,334 Derivative Liabilities

50

- Total current liabilities

32,548

36,406









Long term liabilities







Operating lease liabilities

1,233

1,457 Warrant liabilities

12

428 Total long-term liabilities

1,245

1,885









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary Shares

*)

*) Capital & Premium

338,947

275,453 Accumulated Deficit

(298,129)

(252,957) Total shareholders' equity

40,818

22,496









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

74,611

60,787









*) Represents less than $1.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues

458

99

1,026

768

Cost of revenues

534

308

1,828

1,553

Gross loss

(76)

(209)

(802)

(785)





















Operating Expenses:

















Research and development, net

8,661

9,019

34,820

35,091

Sales and marketing

1,122

1,187

5,039

5,430

General and administrative

1,723

2,420

7,273

8,347

Total operating expenses

11,506

12,626

47,132

48,868





















Operating loss

(11,582)

(12,835)

(47,934)

(49,653)





















Financing Income net

(1,421)

(639)

(2,762)

(336)





















Net loss

(10,161)

(12,196)

(45,172)

(49,317)





















Basic net loss per ordinary share

(0.09)

(0.15)

(0.41)

(0.61)





















Weighted-average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

basic net loss per ordinary share

112,908,851

81,946,370

111,382,369

80,949,032





















Diluted net loss per ordinary share

(0.09)

(0.15)

(0.41)

(0.61)























Weighted-average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

diluted net loss per ordinary share

112,908,851

81,946,370

111,382,369

80,949,032























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





















3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net Loss

(10,161)

(12,196)

(45,172)

(49,317)





















Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:

















Depreciation

134

148

538

585

Share-based compensation

1,567

3,143

9,142

14,542

Warrants to service providers

146

547

664

1,186

Revaluation of warrants

(205)

(112)

(297)

(447)

Revaluation of convertible bonds

(254)

(221)

308

(81)

Issuance costs related to convertible bonds

-

-

-

737

Finance income

(1,363)

190

(5,260)

(258)





















Change in operating assets and liabilities:

















Decrease (increase) in trade receivable

(194)

465

(418)

1,105

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables

116

(386)

815

(474)





















Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net

(624)

59

(277)

224

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

304

(346)

113

(553)

Increase in employees and payroll accruals

1,128

187

423

367

Increase (decrease) in Derivative Liabilities

(7)

-

50

-

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other payables

398

463

1,248

(376)





















Net cash used in operating activities

(9,015)

(8,059)

(38,123)

(32,760)





















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Change in bank deposits

9,426

(10,773)

(24,368)

4,609

Purchase of property and equipment

(29)

(65)

(303)

(622)





















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

9,397

(10,838)

(24,671)

3,987





















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs

-

13,787

30,758

13,787

Issuance costs related to convertible bonds

-

-

-

(459)

Proceeds from conversion of

convertible debentures

-

-

21,696

-

Proceeds from exercise of

warrants

-

-

493

-

Proceeds from exercise of options

42

-

482

205





















Net cash provided by financing activities

42

13,787

53,429

13,533





















Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalent

(404)

(190)

(95)

258





















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

424

(5,110)

(9,365)

(15,240)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

4,288

19,068

13,768

28,750





















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

4,308

13,768

4,308

13,768























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)









































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(10,161)

(12,196)

(45,172)

(49,317)





















Add:

















Share-based compensation

1,567

3,143

9,142

14,542

Warrants to service providers

146

547

664

1,186

Revaluation of warrants and accretion

(205)

(112)

(297)

(447)

Convertible bonds accretion

(254)

(221)

308

(81)

Non-recurring expenses related to convertible bonds and ATM

-

-

960

805





















Non-GAAP net loss

(8,907)

(8,839)

(34,395)

(33,312)





















Basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

(0.08)

(0.11)

(0.31)

(0.41)





















Weighted-average number of shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

112,908,851

81,946,370

111,382,369

80,949,032





















Diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

(0.08)

(0.11)

(0.31)

(0.41)





















Weighted-average number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

112,908,851

81,946,370

111,382,369

80,949,032





















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands)









































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(10,161)

(12,196)

(45,172)

(49,317)





















Add:

















Financial expenses / (income) , net

(1,421)

(639)

(2,762)

(336)

Depreciation

134

148

538

585

Share-based compensation

1,567

3,143

9,142

14,542

Warrants to service providers

146

547

664

1,186

Non-recurring expenses related to ATM

-

-

-

68





















Adjusted EBITDA

(9,735)

(8,997)

(37,590)

(33,272)























