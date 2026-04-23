New Arbe Survey Reveals Eyes-Off Driving Capabilities Would Accelerate Vehicle Purchases for 69% of Consumers, while 73% Would Switch Automotive Brands to Access the Technology

Consumers Expect Eyes-Off Vehicles to Operate at Highway Speeds and Across All Weather and Lighting Conditions

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, announced the results of a new consumer survey conducted by Arbe in collaboration with Global Surveyz, an independent survey company. The findings reveal the strong demand for eyes-off driving capabilities, with 69% of respondents stating that such features would motivate them to purchase a new vehicle sooner, and 73% indicating they would consider switching automotive brands to gain access to the technology.

Eyes-off driving interest rises to 77% when safety, smoothness, and all-condition reliability are met

The survey also highlights clear consumer expectations for performance. Respondents emphasized that eyes-off driving systems must operate reliably at highway speeds and function safely across all weather and lighting conditions.

Arbe surveyed 1,000 drivers across the United States, Europe, and Asia to better understand consumer perceptions of eyes-off autonomous driving. Participants ranged in age from 18 to 65 and included a diverse mix of drivers. All respondents were screened to ensure they actively drive a car on a daily or weekly basis.

Key insights that were uncovered in the report include:

77% of respondents say they are definitely, or probably interested in eyes-off driving in their next vehicle purchase, if it delivers safety, smooth operation, and all-condition availability. Interest is consistently high across regions, with China leading at a combined 94%, indicating growing readiness for eyes-off capability when trust requirements are satisfied

69% of respondents say they would be likely to buy a new vehicle earlier than planned to access eyes-off driving capabilities, and 73% say they would be likely to switch brands if their current manufacturer fails to offer reliable eyes-off autonomy. This reveals that eyes-off driving is a competitive differentiator capable of reshaping sales timing and brand loyalty.

Drivers view reliable operation in darkness and challenging weather as non-negotiable. 43% of respondents say they will only pay for eyes-off driving if it works in any weather and any lighting condition. At the same time, all-condition reliability unlocks additional value, with 26% willing to pay a minor additional fee and 18% willing to pay a meaningful additional amount for it.

38% of consumers say they would only pay for eyes-off driving if it maintains regular highway speeds. Moreover, when this condition is met, willingness to pay increases with 29% voicing that they would pay a minor additional amount and 17% a meaningful additional amount, reinforcing that full-speed capability is essential for both adoption and monetization.

"The data demonstrates that eyes-off capabilities are not just a convenience feature, they are a purchase driver," says Ram Machness, CEO of Arbe. "The overwhelming demand for the technology signals a major competitive shift and a new revenue opportunity for the automotive industry. Drivers expect these systems to perform safely at highway speeds and in all weather and lighting conditions, demanding performance and reliability that perception radar is designed to provide. Arbe enables automakers to deliver safe, affordable, and scalable eyes-off functionality that can meet consumer needs."

Arbe's high-resolution radar empowers autonomous systems with a comprehensive understanding of the driving scene, as well as dependable sensing for human-like driving, empowering automakers to offer continuously available eyes-off systems at full highway speeds and across diverse environments. By delivering the long-range, high-resolution perception required for safe braking distances, reliable operation in darkness and adverse weather, and stable performance in edge use cases, Arbe directly enables the must-have conditions drivers identified in the survey.

To access the full report, please click here .

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems on the market, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop safe driving systems that scale from hands-free, eyes-off capabilities and up to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe's technology addresses the most critical use cases by delivering real-time, 4-dimensional imaging that enables the perception stack with information such as precise mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced safety applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the ability of our product as a component of a system used in conditions described in the press release to operate as anticipated, whether and when we secure the orders we anticipate from both the off-road uses, including those described in this press release as well as from motor vehicles and the extent of any orders we receive; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; the timing and completion of key product and project orders and milestones; expectations regarding our collaborations and business with third parties; the effect of tariffs and trade policies of the United States, China and other countries, whether announced or implemented; the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the recently commenced war against Iran, recent hostilities in Lebanon and the continuing war with Hamas in Gaza and any intensification of hostilities with others, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company's employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

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SOURCE Arbe