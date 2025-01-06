Arbe Collaborates with NVIDIA to Enhance Radar-Based Free Space Mapping and AI-Driven Capabilities

At the heart of Arbe's innovation is its AI-powered processing of an exceptionally dense, high-resolution point cloud. Arbe's Perception Radar supports tens of thousands of detections per frame, powered by a massive MIMO array of 48 receiving and 48 transmitting channels. This enables ultra-high resolution in both azimuth and elevation, providing long-range detection capabilities in all weather and lighting conditions, with minimal false alarms.

Arbe's perception radar offers unique capabilities, such as detecting small obstacles such as a tire on the road or other lost cargos, and managing urban complexities with a high dynamic range, all designed for ADAS and autonomy scenarios. Additionally, the solution delivers high-quality data for seamless integration with cameras and other sensors.

Live Demonstrations at CES 2025, Booth 7406, West Hall, LVCC

Arbe will present live demonstrations of its cutting-edge radar technology, including:

Collaboration with NVIDIA for Advanced Computing: Arbe's high-resolution radar integrates with the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX in-vehicle computing platform to revolutionize radar-based free space mapping. NVIDIA's high-performance processor, optimized for AI-driven capabilities, enables advanced hands-free driving and real-time safety applications. The combined technologies redefine vehicle perception and decision-making, paving the way for safer and smarter mobility solutions. Real-Time, AI-Driven Free Space Mapping: Arbe's radar technology provides a "Grand Unified Perception Model," seamlessly integrating radar data into OEM perception systems for autonomous driving. This solution offers precise mapping of drivable areas, even in challenging weather or lighting conditions, identifying safe zones while detecting low obstacles, small objects, and non-reflective targets. Additional Perception Capabilities: Arbe's perception radar offers high-resolution tracking, object classification, and simultaneous localization and mapping. It enables the real-time detection of occluded objects and eliminates multipath reflection, enhancing overall perception accuracy.

To schedule a demo of Arbe's groundbreaking radar technology, visit arberobotics.com/ces2025 .

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm changing perception. Arbe, a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in China, Germany, and the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to Arbe's perception radar performing as anticipated by Arbe, any demonstration of Arbe's perception radar being met in actual traffic conditions; market acceptance of Arbe's perception radar, Arbe meeting the conditions to the release of the net proceeds of its recent convertible note offering from escrow and meeting the covenants, the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on Arbe's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the continuing war with Hamas and any further intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of Israel's working population, including Arbe's employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2024, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

