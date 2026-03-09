Arbe Introduces HD Imaging Radar for Off-Highway Applications, Addressing Unique Challenges of Markets Such as Agriculture, Mining, and Construction

Arbe Will Showcase Its 4D Imaging Radar Solution for Challenging Environments at the 6th Autonomous Off-Highway Machinery Technology Summit



TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced its high-definition 4D Imaging Radar for off-highway applications, designed to address the unique challenges of demanding environments across markets such as agriculture, mining, and construction. Arbe will present the solution at the 6th Autonomous Off-Highway Machinery Technology Summit.

"Advanced high-definition radar is becoming a foundational sensing technology across multiple industries," says Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "4D Imaging Radar is enabling machines to operate safely in dust, fog, darkness, and harsh weather where other sensing technologies struggle. By improving object detection, collision avoidance, and real-time situational awareness, we believe that 4D Imaging Radar is making heavy equipment smarter and transforming how it operates in challenging environments."

Physical AI, which refers to AI systems that operate in and interact with the physical world, is helping off-highway equipment deliver measurable gains in efficiency, safety, and cost by enabling autonomous operation in real-world environments. In agriculture it supports precision workflows and extended operating hours, while in mining and construction it can reduce risk and improve productivity. Across these applications, dependable perception is the gating factor, enabling machines to detect obstacles, track moving objects, and operate safely around people and other equipment.

However, off-highway operations often take place in unstructured environments and harsh conditions where perception is pushed to the limit. Low visibility from dust, fog, rain, and darkness, along with extreme terrain, vibration, and debris, can disrupt conventional sensing and reduce system reliability. In addition, many worksites face intermittent or unavailable GPS, requiring alternative positioning and awareness via other sensors. To maximize uptime and productivity, these applications demand low-maintenance sensing and perception technologies that deliver consistent, high-resolution performance in all conditions.

Arbe is redefining perception for these challenging applications with high-definition 4D Imaging Radar built for autonomy, safety, and mission-critical reliability. Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar provides ultra-high resolution in any terrain, native false-alarm elimination, precise elevation and Doppler accuracy, and wide field of view to deliver continuous 360° environmental awareness in a multi-radar configuration. Arbe's radar covers wide areas with dense, AI-ready detections and provides reliable perception across all environmental operating conditions.

Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar for Off-Highway applications, include:

Proprietary RF Chipset - The chipset delivers ultra-high resolution, enabling precise object separability from close proximity through extended range in one operating mode. It provides the best-in-class channel isolation, low noise figure, and high transmit power to support dense, ambiguity-free imaging in complex environments.

The chipset delivers ultra-high resolution, enabling precise object separability from close proximity through extended range in one operating mode. It provides the best-in-class channel isolation, low noise figure, and high transmit power to support dense, ambiguity-free imaging in complex environments. Radar Processing Chip - Powers the processing of massive volumes of raw radar data in real time, supporting ultra-dense detections at high frame rates, including 20 FPS performance critical for safe human-machine interaction. The chip scales from high resolution to ultra-high resolution while maintaining efficient power consumption.

Powers the processing of massive volumes of raw radar data in real time, supporting ultra-dense detections at high frame rates, including 20 FPS performance critical for safe human-machine interaction. The chip scales from high resolution to ultra-high resolution while maintaining efficient power consumption. High-Density Radar Antenna - The antenna provides the industry's highest resolution achieved within a small form factor optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) requirements. It enables high-performance perception with low power consumption.

The antenna provides the industry's highest resolution achieved within a small form factor optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) requirements. It enables high-performance perception with low power consumption. Out-of-the-Box Evaluation and Prototyping - Arbe provides a plug-and-play setup, ROS 2 support, and a dedicated sensor integration toolbox to make it easy to quickly evaluate performance, build prototypes, and move from testing to deployment with minimal engineering effort.

From mobile platforms and fixed infrastructure to retrofitting existing fleets, Arbe's radar technology delivers a dependable, low-maintenance foundation for advanced autonomy and safety systems. To find out more about Arbe's HD Imaging Radar for Off-Highway applications, visit the website.

To learn more about the solution, join Arbe's speaking sessions at the event:

"Powering Off-Highway Autonomy with Ultra-High-Resolution Radar" March 12 at 11:40 AM.

"How AI is Shaping the Off-Highway Machinery Sector?" March 12 at 2:30 PM.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems on the market, empowering automakers, radar Tier-1s, and industrial OEMs to develop safe systems that scale from assisted driving to full autonomy. Arbe's technology addresses the most critical use cases by delivering real-time, 4-dimensional imaging that enables the perception stack with information such as precise mapping of drivable free space and robust object detection across highway, urban, and off-highway environments in all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced defense and security applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation autonomous operations.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

