Arcuro Medical Exceeds 4,000 Case Milestone

Meniscal Repair Innovator Continues U.S. Growth

MINNEAPOLIS and MISGAV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcuro Medical Ltd., ("Arcuro") today announced a key milestone of exceeding 4,000 surgical cases worldwide, and 1,000 cases in the U.S., with its SuperBall™ Meniscal Repair System.

The current version of the SuperBall Meniscal Repair System, commercially launched in 2022, with additional line extensions introduced in late 2023 addresses a full range of meniscus tear patterns.

Jamal Rushdy, Arcuro's CEO, commented, "We are excited to have reached this important milestone of global cases, and most significantly surpassing 1,000 cases here in the U.S. We look forward to continuing growth with our expanded U.S. sales organization."

Philip Davidson, MD, Arcuro's Medical Director added, "The SuperBall Meniscal Repair System provides an important all-suture, knotless tool for surgeons to effectively address a wide range of tears. Its unique tensioning mechanism is similar to the inside-out gold standard technique and has been shown to provide superior strength and reduced deployment failure and other complications associated with other meniscus repair devices.[1]"

Recently, Arcuro made two key hires in the United States to focus on commercial growth in this important market with orthopedic industry veterans Jamal Rushdy as CEO and Nick Tonno as Sales Director. The company's focus is to continue to grow its business in the U.S. and expand its product offering.

Arcuro will provide a company update at the HealthpointCapital Investor Day on September 13, and exhibit at the Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET) meeting September 14 to 18, both in Las Vegas.

About Arcuro Medical Ltd.

Arcuro Medical Ltd., a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), headquartered in Israel with U.S. operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Naples, Florida, was founded by executives with over 40 years' combined experience developing and manufacturing minimally invasive orthopedic products, bringing medical devices from concept to market. Arcuro is expanding its established worldwide distribution network to introduce the SuperBall™ technology to healthcare professionals in every market. The company continues the development of game-changing technologies for sports medicine to improve patients' lives. For more information on Arcuro and its products, visit arcuromedical.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

[1] Barber et al. Biomechanical Characteristics of All-Suture Meniscal Repair Devices Compared With PEEK-Anchored Devices and Inside-Out Suture for Meniscal Repair: A Porcine Study. Orthop J Sports Med. 2024;12(5)

