ASAM's OpenSCENARIO 2.0 Concepts Demonstrated Using Foretellix M-SDL

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, an Israeli based start-up with a mission to enable measurable safety of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) & autonomous vehicles (AVs), today announced that its Open M-SDL language concepts are included in the recently published ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 Concept Document published by the Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems (ASAM, www.asam.net). ASAM membership consists of around 300 member organizations worldwide. These member organizations include automotive OEMs, suppliers, tool vendors, engineering service providers and research institutes.

Foretellix had previously opened M-SDL (Measurable Scenario Description Language) and contributed its concepts to the ASAM OpenSCENARIO concept working group. M-SDL is the first open language that addresses multiple shortcomings of today's formats, languages, methods and metrics used to verify and validate ADAS and AVs, and address the industry mandate for 'measurable safety'. Over 500 engineers from 250 different entities have already downloaded the M-SDL specification.

The ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 standard is meant to support the definition of tests and scenarios for the full development process of autonomous vehicles, and the full complexity of real-world scenarios, including complex inner-city traffic. Required use cases span from pure software-based simulation, through SIL, HIL, VIL hybrid testing models, up to test tracks and street driving. It will also ensure a migration path from ASAM OpenSCENARIO 1.x, with execution compatibility. The ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 concept document has been published and is available on ASAM's website here.

The concept document uses M-SDL for all examples of a declarative domain specific Scenario Description Language. The document includes the description "The foundational concept of OpenSCENARIO 2.0 is to establish a domain specific language of a declarative nature. A declarative language describes what should happen on scenario execution (including the required parameterization/variation), rather than how to do it. A declarative language can also have a dual interpretation, i.e. provide a single scenario description which can be used to describe both how to make it and how to monitor that it indeed happened....In cases where examples are supplied, they are supplied using the foundation of the M-SDL language".

"Foretellix is proud that M-SDL is used in this document as an example for a domain specific scenario description language," said Gil Amid, Co-founder of Foretellix and project leader for the ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 concept project. "Foretellix is committed to open standards and is looking forward to expand its contributions to the ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 standards development phase now being started within ASAM."

"ASAM is pleased to deliver a powerful concept for ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 that meets the industry's critical requirements for scenario based testing, verification and validation and the full simulation domain", said Klaus Estenfeld, Managing Director for ASAM. "We are also thankful for all the contributions from Foretellix and all other project members in crystallizing these concepts with tangible examples. We expect the ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 standard to build on these concepts with additional contributions from many companies and DSL developers around the world."

Foretellix will be hosting a webinar on April 30th, 2020, that describes the M-SDL language and it's contribution to ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 concepts. Registration for the webinar is available at the following link.

About Foretellix

Foretellix's mission is to enable 'measurable safety' of advanced driver assistance systems & autonomous vehicles, enabled by a transition from 'quantity of miles' to 'quality of coverage'.

Foretellix was founded by a team of pioneers in measurable verification and validation, with a highly automated and proven coverage driven methodology broadly adopted in the semiconductor industry. They have adapted and tailored their approach for the safety verification and validation of automated driving systems.

Foretellix's Foretify Technology includes an open, high level Measurable Scenario Description Language (M-SDL), intelligent and scalable automation, analytics and metrics. This includes the functional coverage metrics required to make a compelling 'safety case' to consumers, developers, insurance companies and regulators.

