Avant and IMC Execute BLK MKT™ Trademark Licensing Agreement for the German Medical Cannabis Market

TORONTO, GLIL YAM, Israel and KELOWNA, BC., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC) (the "Company", "IMCannabis", or "IMC"), a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany, and Avant Brands Inc. (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BU0) ("Avant") a leading producer of innovative cannabis products, jointly announce the signing of an international trademark licensing agreement (the "Licensing Agreement") granting Adjupharm GmbH, IMC's German subsidiary ("Adjupharm" or "IMC Germany", as applicable), the exclusive right to launch the BLK MKT™ brand in the German medical cannabis market. The Licensing Agreement constitutes another major milestone with respect to the relationship between the two cannabis companies.

Under the terms of the Trademark License Agreement, Avant's subsidiary will grant IMC Germany the license to utilize Avant's BLK MKTTM cannabis brand for use on their medical cannabis products. All such products will contain cannabis cultivated exclusively by Avant and subsequently exported to Germany. The collaboration between the two companies anticipates a positive outcome in the emerging German medical cannabis market, especially following the recent legalization by the government on April 1st.

The Licensing Agreement signals IMC's commitment to implementing a premium strategy in Germany as well as in Israel and acts as another step to establish Avant's position in the ultra-premium segment in Israel and Germany. IMC and Avant have had a productive partnership so far, combining Avant's premium cannabis products with IMC's sales, marketing and distribution expertise in Israel. Both companies believe the Licensing Agreement will enhance the companies' capabilities to meet the demands of the German market.

"By evolving our partnership with Avant, we continue to improve our supply chain and ability to provide ultra-premium, quality brand and product to the German medical cannabis market," Oren Shuster, CEO of IMC commented.

"We believe that our collaboration with Avant will continue to accelerate the strong momentum we have established in the German medical cannabis market," stated Richard Balla, CEO of IMC Germany.

"This agreement represents another major milestone with respect to our highly successful multi-year partnership with IMC," said Norton Singhavon, CEO, Avant Brands.

"We are very excited to be working with IMC's German team" said David Lynn, COO, Avant Brands. "We are confident that they will do an outstanding job launching the BLK MKT brand in Germany".

Avant's three largest cultivation facilities all hold ICANN-GAP and GACP certifications; thus, Avant is positioned to potentially distribute its premium cannabis flower into international markets.

IMC Germany is the 6th largest distributor of medical cannabis flowers in Germany and is number 1 in sales per SKU, growing +180% in 2023.1

1Insight Health December 2023

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC (Nasdaq: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The Company has recently exited operations in Canada to pivot its focus and resources to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in its highest value markets, Israel and Germany. The Company leverages a transnational ecosystem powered by a unique data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain. With an unwavering commitment to responsible growth and compliance with the strictest regulatory environments, the Company strives to amplify its commercial and brand power to become a global high-quality cannabis player.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its commercial relationship with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., which imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centers, and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients. Until recently, the Company also actively operated in Canada through Trichome Financial Corp and its wholly owned subsidiaries, where it cultivated, processed, packaged, and sold premium and ultra-premium cannabis for the adult-use market in Canada. The Company has exited operations in Canada and considers these operations discontinued.

