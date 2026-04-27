Bank Leumi to Report 1Q 2026 Financial Results on May 19, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced today that it will release its First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

A webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day at 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10 AM (EST) to discuss the results.

Mr. Hanan Friedman, President and CEO, will host the call together with Ms. Hagit Argov, Head of the Finance Division, followed by Q&A.

To access the webcast please register via the link below:

BankLeumiQ1.2026-ENG

Please allow sufficient time for registration. There is no need for password or access code.

The conference call and webcast will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be published on the day of the Financial Results release on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA), and on the Leumi's Investor Relations website.

An archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the publication of results.

For more information visit the Investor Relations page on our website or contact Irit Avissar, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at [email protected]

The conference call and webinar does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

SOURCE Bank Leumi