Bank Leumi to Report 4Q and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 4, 2026

News provided by

Bank Leumi

12 Feb, 2026, 13:14 IST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced today that it will release its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

A webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day at 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10 AM (EST) to discuss the results.

Mr. Hanan Friedman, President and CEO, will host the call together with Ms. Hagit Argov, Head of the Finance Division, followed by Q&A.

To access the webcast please register via the link below:

BankLeumiQ4.2025-ENG

Please allow sufficient time for registration. There is no need for password or access code.

The conference call and webcast will make use of a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA) and on the Leumi website under Investor Relations.

An archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the publication of results.

For more information visit the Investor Relations page on our website or contact Irit Avissar, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at [email protected]

The conference call and webinar does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

SOURCE Bank Leumi

Also from this source

For the first time in Israel: Bank Leumi issues covered bonds to foreign investors - at a significantly higher rating than the State of Israel and at a lower interest rate

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) has raised approximately EUR 750 million following the issuance of covered bonds to European investors, with record demand of ...

Bank Leumi concludes Q3 2025 with an 18% increase in the net income, totaling NIS 2.7 billion ($817 million); ROE - 16.3%; Total dividend - NIS 2 billion ($605 million), 75% of the net income

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) published today its financial statements for Q3 2025: Net income in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to NIS 2.7 billion...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics