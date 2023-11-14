Bank Leumi to Report Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 29, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced today that it will release its Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Mr. Omer Ziv, Deputy CEO and Head of the Capital Markets Division, and Ms. Hagit Argov, Head of the Financial Division, will host the results call followed by Q&A.  The call is scheduled for 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET).   

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel                                03-9180610
UK                                     0-800-917-9141
US & Canada                   1-888-407-2553
All other locations         +972-3-918-0610

The call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA). It will also be available on the Leumi website under Investor Relations, in the Financial Statements page, Investor Presentation and Conference Call.

An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

For more information visit the investor relations page on our website or contact Michael Klahr, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at [email protected]

The conference call does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

