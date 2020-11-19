BBT.live Announces Cooperation With RAD to Boost Network Flexibility with Lean SD-WAN

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live , the Tel Aviv-based seamless network connectivity startup, has signed a cooperation agreement with RAD , the global telecom access solutions vendor.

SMBs and SMEs are experiencing an ever-growing need for network privacy, security and efficiency. However, the software solutions upon which these businesses and enterprises depend do not always sync with the available hardware.

To solve this issue, BBT.live integrates its carrier-grade SASE connectivity technology into a wide variety of appliances. The BBT.live platform delivers traffic to end users, who are able to harness virtualized network functions (VNFs). These VNFs put network services like routers and firewalls on the cloud as software-only virtual machines and are administered and orchestrated within BBT.live's architecture.

BBT.live's proprietary technology, which has been recognized by the Israel Innovation Authority, is device agnostic, meaning it can work with a variety of different systems without the need for adaptation.

"As small enterprises continue to migrate toward cloud-based applications and cybersecurity solutions, our new cooperation with RAD underscores the crucial nature of seamless, secure and high-performing connectivity between remote locations," said Moshe Levinson, CEO of BBT.live. "We are honored and excited to be collaborating with RAD, and look forward to strengthening network flexibility across supply chains."

The agreement with RAD comes on the heels of several other announcements by BBT.live. The company recently expanded its activity into the UAE, where it has launched collaboration regarding software product distribution, platform integration, and branch connectivity.

In addition, Accel Solutions Group Ltd. (ACCL) expanded its strategic partnership with BBT.live by joining the company's investors group last week, following an agreement earlier this year whereby Accel became the exclusive distributor of BBT.live in Israel.

About BBT.live:

BBT.live offers enterprise-grade SD-WAN wireless technology solutions so that businesses and organizations can enjoy seamless network connectivity. By combining security with network functionality in the cloud, BBT.live offers lean SASE architecture designed for simplicity, security, and top application performance.

