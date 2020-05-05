Boeing Selects Orbit's Audio Management System (AMS) for New USAF Trainer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Florida, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Orbit Communication Systems Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading provider of airborne communications solutions, announced today that Boeing (NYSE: BA) selected its Orion™ AMS for the U.S. Air Force's new T-7A Red Hawk advanced pilot training system.

Recognized for its innovative design, the Boeing T-7A is a purpose-built jet trainer specifically designed to provide advanced pilot training for future fighter and bomber pilots.

Boeing T-7A Red Hawk Trainer

Orion™ is an innovative and highly resilient IP-based airborne audio management system designed to support diverse network-based communication products and applications. It is easily adapted across a broad range of airborne platforms, including helicopters, commercial airliners, mission aircraft, UAVs and fighters.

Boeing selected the Orion™ AMS in the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of the project before the T-7A enters production. The initial program will include approximately 350 aircraft.

"With our 20-year history with Boeing, we are excited to be the audio management system supplier for the next-generation trainer," noted Dany Eshchar, Orbit's CEO. "This selection further positions the Orion™ as the most advanced and versatile communication management system available."

About Orbit's Orion™

Orion™ is an innovative airborne audio management system, featuring exceptional 3D Audio, Adaptive Noise Reduction and Voice-Activated Detection as standard features. A patented Dual IP Ring topology provides unsurpassed system redundancy, and the modular design permits reduced weight, incremental scalability and flexibility to suit both manned and unmanned aircraft of any size.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd., a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

