Breakthrough in Lupus Treatment: Isotopia Partners with LIVEKIDNEY.BIO

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotopia is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with LIVEKIDNEY.BIO, a clinical-stage biotech innovator, to support the development of a critical component for its revolutionary lupus nephritis therapy. This collaboration offers the potential to improve the lives of lupus patients by providing a more effective treatment solution than what currently exists.

Combining Expertise for a Better Future

This partnership combines LIVEKIDNEY.BIO's pioneering work in lupus treatment with Isotopia's world-class manufacturing capabilities at our state-of-the-art aseptic plant. Our commitment to quality and safety ensures the highest standards in producing a key therapeutic agent for treating lupus.

Understanding Lupus Nephritis

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that afflicts millions of patients worldwide, primarily women aged 15-45. Lupus nephritis can severely affect quality of life and result in kidney failure if not properly managed.

A Significant Step Forward

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in addressing the unmet needs of those afflicted with lupus. By leveraging both companies' strengths, we are propelling advances toward improved care and better outcomes for patients worldwide.

"This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to transform lupus nephritis treatment," said Dr. Alon Yaar, CEO of LIVEKIDNEY.BIO. "By joining forces with Isotopia, we are confident we can provide a much-needed, high-quality solution to improve the lives of millions of lupus patients around the world."

"At Isotopia, we are proud to support innovative solutions that can make a meaningful impact on patient care," said Tzachi Levy, GM of the company's Aseptic Plant. "Our advanced aseptic manufacturing capabilities and commitment to excellence ensure that the necessary components for this cutting-edge therapy will be produced to the highest standards. Our expertise supports the process whether a small start-up, a CRO provider, or a well-established pharma company."

About LIVEKIDNEY.BIO

LIVEKIDNEY.BIO is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing innovative therapeutic solutions for kidney diseases, particularly lupus nephritis. Through advanced research and cutting-edge technology, the company is committed to improving the lives of patients by providing more effective and safer treatment options than those currently available.

About Isotopia

Isotopia is a global leader in radiopharmaceutical solutions, specializing in high-quality aseptic and lyophilized drug products for clinical trials and commercial use. With our state-of-the-art aseptic plant and strict adherence to GMP and FDA standards, we deliver tailored solutions that guarantee safety, precision, and innovation in every product.

