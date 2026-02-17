Bria Expands Pro-Creative AI Platform with Toon Boom Integrations and Industry-Leading Creative Tool Partnerships

An HPA Awards Finalist for Innovation in Pre-Production, the Visual AI pioneer delivers full creative control through responsible, attribution-based technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bria.ai, the visual generative AI platform built for enterprise scale deployment and compliance, today announced expanded availability across major creative production platforms. Bria's models are now available in Comfy, Houdini, Nuke, and Photoshop, providing professional-grade visual AI tools directly into production workflows of creative teams.

This announcement comes as Bria has been named a finalist in the HPA Awards for Innovation in Pre-Production, recognizing the company's groundbreaking Attribution Technology as a key contributor to the responsible advancement of creative AI.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Toon Boom and make Bria's responsible AI tech even more accessible to creators," said Dr. Yair Adato, CEO and Founder of Bria. "Our mission is simple: give creators the control, predictability, and legal clarity they need to thrive. Being named a finalist for the HPA Award for Innovation in Pre-Production is a great recognition of the work we're doing, and we're proud to be part of the conversation that pushes the boundaries of what AI can do for creative industries, with responsibility at the core."

Pro-Creative AI: Control Without Compromise

Unlike consumer-focused generative AI tools, Bria's platform is purpose-built for professional creators who require precision, consistency, and legal certainty in their creative processes. Key features of Bria's Pro-Creative AI Platform include:

Full Creative Control: Structured parameter control enables reproducible, deterministic outputs, eliminating the unpredictability associated with traditional text-to-image generation

Structured parameter control enables reproducible, deterministic outputs, eliminating the unpredictability associated with traditional text-to-image generation Responsible AI Foundation: All models are trained exclusively on 100% licensed data from over 30 content partners, including Getty Images and Envato, ensuring that all generated content complies with intellectual property laws.

All models are trained exclusively on 100% licensed data from over 30 content partners, including Getty Images and Envato, ensuring that all generated content complies with intellectual property laws. Attribution-Based Compensation: Bria's patented attribution engine tracks content lineage, ensuring data owners are compensated fairly for their contribution to generated outputs.

Bria's patented attribution engine tracks content lineage, ensuring data owners are compensated fairly for their contribution to generated outputs. Enterprise-Grade Compliance: The platform is fully compliant with the EU AI Act and provides IP and privacy indemnification, offering enterprises the legal certainty they need to scale AI-driven visual content production.

Bria's foundation models are now accessible across the professional creative ecosystem, including:

Toon Boom - Animation and storyboarding workflows

- Animation and storyboarding workflows ComfyUI - Node-based generative AI workflows

- Node-based generative AI workflows Houdini - VFX and procedural content creation

- VFX and procedural content creation Nuke - Compositing and visual effects

- Compositing and visual effects Photoshop- Image editing and design

"Integrating Bria's visual AI tools into our platform offers artists access to powerful, responsible technology that preserves full creative control while enhancing their capabilities," said Colin Bohm, CEO, Toon Boom Animation. Colin further notes, "this 'for the industry, by the industry' collaboration represents the future of production; by providing a secure, professional-grade AI foundation, Toon Boom ensures its users are perfectly positioned to actively shape the future of animation."

Bria's recognition as a finalist for Innovation in Pre-Production at the 2026 HPA Awards is the latest in a growing list of accolades for Bria, including its inclusion in the CB Insights AI 100, the SiliconANGLE TechForward Award for AI Governance & Responsible AI, the AWS Design Partner of the Year award, and its recent recognition as a Fast Company Next Big Thing in AI 2025.

About Bria

Bria is the Visual Generative AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) purpose-built for developers and builders to develop, deploy, and manage AI-powered visual solutions at scale. Its enterprise-grade platform delivers unprecedented speed and flexibility along with the safety, compliance, and quality needed for commercial production. Bria's foundation models, trained on 100% licensed data from 30+ partners, ensure legal compliance with proper attribution to data owners and artists.

Bria provides technical teams with full access to source code and weights, as well as production-grade APIs and SDKs, allowing them to incorporate these AI building blocks into their preferred development environments with flexibility. Bria offers comprehensive IP/privacy indemnity and EU AI Act-compliant architecture, along with flexible commercial terms that leverage existing cloud commitments.

Leading advertising, gaming, media, and retail enterprises rely on Bria to deliver precise, on-brand visual content at scale. For more information, visit bria.ai.

About Toon Boom

For 30 years and counting, Toon Boom Animation has been the global leader in pre production and 2D animation software with clients in over 140 countries. The organization has made its mark with products which include Harmony (end-to-end animation), Storyboard Pro (storyboarding and layout), and Producer (production management), which continue to build upon their reputation for high-performance tools that push the limits of creativity. Harmony also features dedicated gaming tools for drawing and animation in game development, the most recent addition to the lineup. Disney Television Animation, Bento Box, Fox Television Animation, DogHead Animation, Toei Animation, The SPA Studios, Xilam and Boulder Media, are just a few examples of our high profile clients. To learn more about Toon Boom, visit: toonboom.com

