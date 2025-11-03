Bria Unveils FIBO: The World's First Deterministic Visual Foundation Model for Enterprise-Grade AI Generation

Powered by JSON-native architecture and trained on licensed, multi-domain data, FIBO delivers fully controllable, predictable, and brand-safe visual AI, unlocking the next generation of scalable enterprise development

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bria.ai, the visual generative AI platform built for enterprise scale and compliance, today announced the launch of FIBO, its groundbreaking foundation model that introduces deterministic generation to the visual AI landscape. With FIBO, enterprises can finally deploy visual AI in production environments, eliminating the unpredictability of "prompt roulette" and enabling complete control over every visual parameter.

FIBO turns visual AI from an art of chance into a science of precision, enabling consistent, on-brand visuals at enterprise scale

For years, visual AI has promised to revolutionize creative workflows, yet most enterprise implementations have stalled. According to MIT research, fewer than 5% of enterprise AI projects show early signs of ROI, with visual AI performing even worse. FIBO changes this reality. Built on a proprietary 8-billion-parameter architecture, FIBO combines structured JSON-based conditioning with fine-grained disentanglement layers, transforming generative output from a random process into a fully controllable and repeatable system, allowing enterprises to specify and reproduce exact results across any workflow.

Trained on 1,000-word structured descriptions encoding 100+ visual attributes, FIBO provides complete, independent control over every aspect of an image—lighting, composition, camera angle, palette, style—without unwanted cascading changes. Through deep fine-tuning on the Bria platform, FIBO also learns each company's unique brand style and visual identity, ensuring every generation reflects corporate design guidelines and aesthetic standards.

"Visual AI has been trapped in a paradox — beautiful outputs that are completely unreliable," said Dr. Yair Adato, CEO of Bria. "Teams can't build workflows around randomness, or scale what they can't control. FIBO fundamentally changes this by making visual generation as predictable and controllable as any other enterprise software. When you can command every parameter and teach the model your exact brand style, visual generation stops being an experiment and becomes rocket fuel for design, marketing, production, and every visual workflow in your organization."

Named after the Fibonacci sequence, which captures nature's beauty through mathematical precision, Fibo captures visual control through structured intelligence. Like all Bria models, FIBO was trained exclusively on 100% licensed and rights-cleared data from over 20 premium content partners, including Getty Images and Envato. This guarantees IP safety and EU AI Act compliance with full enterprise indemnification, removing one of the most significant legal barriers to visual AI deployment.

Early enterprise adopters are already leveraging FIBO to automate visual operations at unprecedented speed and precision:

A global CPG brand is generating regional packaging variants more quickly while maintaining brand consistency.

A Fortune 100 retailer has reduced product photography requirements by improving brand consistency.

A leading creative agency has accelerated campaign development tenfold through controlled iteration.

"With FIBO, Bria continues to demonstrate how you can develop powerful AI capabilities, while still respecting the rights of IP holders and artists," says Grant Farhall, CPO of Getty Images. "Their ongoing innovation and commitment to responsible training are why we are partners, and leverage their services to drive our commercially safe AI suite of services".

FIBO is available immediately through the Bria platform, with enterprise API access, fine-tuning capabilities, and integration options for Adobe, Figma, AWS, and other major design ecosystems. For details, visit www.bria.ai/fibo

About Bria

Bria.ai is the visual generative AI platform purpose-built for enterprise scale and control. Through deterministic generation technology, deep fine-tuning capabilities, and exclusive partnerships with premium content providers, Bria enables Fortune 1000 companies to deploy visual AI with complete technical control and legal certainty. The company serves leading retailers, agencies, and media companies worldwide. For more information, visit Bria.ai.

Note to editors: FIBO demonstration videos, technical benchmarks, and executive interviews available upon request. Enterprise reference customers available for comment under NDA.

