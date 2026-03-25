Bria Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Bria joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bria.ai, the Visual Generative AI Platform for developers and production studios, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

"Generative AI has the promise to unlock incredible creative potential, but is still too unpredictable for organizations to rely on in production," said Dr. Yair Adato, founder and CEO of Bria. "At Bria, our focus has always been to bridge that gap, building visual AI that teams can actually control, deploy, and trust. With the launch of Fibo and our Visual Generative Language (VGL), we're turning image generation from 'prompt and hope' into a programmable system for enterprises."

Over the past 18 months, Bria has achieved several major milestones advancing enterprise-ready visual AI. In late 2025, Bria launched Fibo, the first commercially available deterministic visual foundation model, introducing structured control to generative imagery through its proprietary Visual Generative Language (VGL). By enabling precise specification of visual attributes such as composition, lighting, style, and brand elements, Fibo eliminates the unpredictability of traditional prompt-based image generation and allows enterprises to deploy visual AI in production workflows with consistent, repeatable outputs.

This technological breakthrough has been paired with rapid company growth and ecosystem expansion. In 2025, Bria raised $40 million in a Series B led by Red Dot Capital, later extended to bring total funding to more than $65 million. The company also expanded its creative ecosystem through strategic partnerships with platforms including GRIP and Toon Boom, enabling visual AI capabilities across advertising, product visualization, animation, and digital content production pipelines.

Campaigns built on Bria's platform have won Cannes Lions Gold, while the company has earned recognition by the Hollywood Press Association (HPA) Awards, Fast Company's Next Big Things in AI 2025, CB Insights AI 100, and the SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards. Together, these achievements underscore Bria's emergence as one of the leading companies defining how generative AI can be deployed safely, predictably, and at enterprise scale.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Bria

Bria is the Visual Generative AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) purpose-built for developers and builders to develop, deploy, and manage AI-powered visual solutions at scale. Its enterprise-grade platform delivers unprecedented speed and flexibility along with the safety, compliance, and quality needed for commercial production. Bria's foundation models, trained on 100% licensed data from 30+ partners, ensure legal compliance with proper attribution to data owners and artists. At the center of the platform is Bria's patented attribution engine — the underlying system that tracks provenance, ensures creators and rights holders are compensated, and establishes the infrastructure for new creative workflows and business models that the industry has not previously had the tools to build. For more information, visit bria.ai.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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