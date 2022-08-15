British Luxury Brand Temperley London to Implement MySize's MySizeID Apparel Sizing Tech

MySizeID supports Temperley London's commitment to sustainability while enhancing business economics and user experience

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced it has entered an agreement with Temperley London, a luxury British fashion brand, to license its MySizeID apparel sizing solution.

Founded by renowned British fashion designer Alice Temperley, the brand is available at luxury department stores worldwide, through https://www.temperleylondon.com/, and standalone Temperley London stores including its flagship store in Somerset, as well as stores in Chelsea, Fitzrovia, Marbella, and Dubai. Temperley London is famed for bohemian, feminine, and effortless styles that speak to British heritage, with each piece crafted to celebrate the wearer.

MySizeID will support Temperley London's customers generate highly accurate measurements of their body to select the optimal Termperley London size through an app on their mobile phone. MySizeID syncs the customer's measurement data to the brand's sizing chart and only presents items for purchase that match their measurements to ensure a correct fit.

Alice Temperley, Founder and Creative Director of Temperley London, commented, "We make timeless fashion designed to last, enveloping our customer in luxury with the principle of sustainability at its core. By implementing MySizeID, we are helping our customers optimize fit and reduce the potential for returns, resulting in associated financial and environmental benefits."

"Appropriate sizing for online fashion purchases is a critical component of any brand's user experience, and this is especially so for a luxury brand. We are very pleased to partner with Temperley London to support their customers in finding the right fit and to become a part of this unparalleled brand's environmental sustainability movement," stated Ronen Luzon, CEO, and Founder of MySize.

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

Forward-looking Statements

