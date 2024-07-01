Buildots and Juneau Construction Team Up: AI Now Used to Optimize Efficiency at Major Off-Campus University of Tennessee Housing Project

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI construction management platform Buildots is now being used on a major off-campus student housing project at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Juneau Construction Company and Buildots have announced. Hub Knoxville is a student housing project totaling more than 800,000 sq. ft. across three buildings. It will provide almost 2,000 beds for students at UT Knoxville, the flagship campus of the University of Tennessee system.

Built by Juneau Construction Company using Buildots' AI-driven technology, the Hub Knoxville project totals more than 800,000 sq. ft. across three buildings. It will provide off-campus housing for nearly 2,000 University of Tennessee students (Courtesy - Dwell Design Studio)

Using the Buildots platform, data captured by 360-degree cameras at the site is analyzed using proprietary AI algorithms. The Juneau team then receives accurate, detailed, progress reports and forecasts that enable them to anticipate and mitigate potential delays, improve schedule adherence and overall project efficiency.

Designed by Dwell Design Studio and developed by Core Spaces, the complex will include nearly 600 units, and residents will enjoy 20,000 sq. ft. of rooftop amenity space and almost 23,000 sq. ft. of interior amenity space including a fitness center, pool, and study lounges. Hub Knoxville is the latest student housing project for Juneau, which was recently ranked second on Building Design + Construction's "Top 40 Student Housing Construction Firms". Juneau is also a Top 50 Southeast regional contractor, among the premier builders of student housing, multifamily, and commercial buildings throughout the region and beyond.

"Juneau is constantly looking to improve quality and efficiency to increase the value we bring to our clients. With Buildots, we are able to have exceptional control and visibility when it comes to large and complex projects like Hub Knoxville. We have already seen how it's helping have better insights into the execution of the work in the field, ultimately allowing us to improve quality control and avoid delays, ensuring that UTK students will enjoy a truly exceptional new housing option," said Greg Cornwell, Juneau's VP of Operations.

Buildots technology is already slated to be used on another major Juneau project, the 299-unit, 33-story tall One Park Tower luxury condominium tower in North Miami.

"We're proud to partner with Juneau Construction and pleased to see how their use of Buildots and our Performance Driven Construction Management (PDCM) method has been able to minimize project delays and increase efficiency at Hub Knoxville. We look forward to continuing to work with them to ensure that highly accurate, data-driven insights guide major construction projects across the Southeast," said Aviv Leibovici, Buildots co-founder and CPO.

About Buildots

Buildots is a global construction technology leader bringing the power of AI and computer vision to automate on-site progress tracking. The platform provides construction teams with accurate data and previously unavailable predictive performance metrics, empowering them to make data-driven decisions. Buildots' platform improves project visibility and efficiency, leading to reduced delays, enhanced error detection, and successful delivery of projects. Buildots is helping increase efficiencies of large-scale construction projects across North America, the UK and EMEA.

About Juneau Construction Company

Juneau Construction Company, headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Miami and Tampa, is one of the fastest-growing construction firms in the Southeast. Juneau was founded by husband and wife team, Les & Nancy Juneau in 1997. Juneau performs as Construction Managers, Design-Builders and General Contractors on both public and private project types across the Southeast.

