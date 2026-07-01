Buildots launches superstructure tracking, extending construction intelligence into the structural phase

Until now, tracking superstructure has often meant physically walking the floor. This approach leaves large portions of a site untracked, whether due to safety restrictions, accessibility constraints, or simply the structure's scale. The phase has effectively been managed without objective data, at exactly the point when critical structural decisions are being made.

New Buildots superstructure tracking addresses this challenge by providing automated analysis with flexible capture methods (including drones and 360° cameras). Teams now benefit from a consistent view of progress across the project lifecycle (from underground utilities to superstructure to fitout), as well as predictive analytics that surface risks earlier.

"Our goal has always been to give construction teams a true end-to-end intelligence layer. Superstructure tracking brings objective data and predictive risk signals to a phase where, until now, teams have relied on incomplete information. That means catching structural delays weeks earlier, before they cascade into subsequent activities, and having the data to replan while recovery is still on the table," said Roy Danon, Co-founder and CEO of Buildots.

Key features and benefits of superstructure tracking include:

Unified project visibility: Track progress objectively across underground utilities, superstructure, and fit-out – without switching platforms or losing historical data between phases.

Track progress objectively across underground utilities, superstructure, and fit-out – without switching platforms or losing historical data between phases. Multi-source data integration: Supports flexible data collection via drones, 360° captures, and more. Teams can use the best capture method for each specific site environment.

Supports flexible data collection via drones, 360° captures, and more. Teams can use the best capture method for each specific site environment. Automated progress analysis: AI-powered technology transforms captured imagery into structured data – linked directly to superstructure elements and quantities within the BIM.

AI-powered technology transforms captured imagery into structured data – linked directly to superstructure elements and quantities within the BIM. Enhanced risk mitigation & trade management: Teams can spot production slowdowns and cycle-time deviations early, using verified site evidence to hold trades accountable while recovery is still possible.

Teams can spot production slowdowns and cycle-time deviations early, using verified site evidence to hold trades accountable while recovery is still possible. Specialized structural reporting: Performance data, including production rates and cycle times, is delivered in formats tailored specifically for structural work reviews.

Superstructure tracking is now available to both current and new Buildots customers.

About Buildots

Buildots is the global construction intelligence platform, serving as the operational backbone for construction projects of all scales – from local schools and multi-family projects to the world's most complex data centers and mega-projects. By transforming site data into actionable data and insights, Buildots enables construction leaders to know sooner, act faster, and outperform. Buildots is currently used by Fortune 500 contractors and household-name owners, including Turner Construction, JE Dunn, Intel, HOCHTIEF, and Bouygues, to drive operational excellence worldwide.

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SOURCE Buildots