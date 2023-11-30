Buildots Named Next Big Thing in Tech by Fast Company

Buildots is a winner in the Buildings and Real Estate category. The list recognizes tech breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots, the pioneers of Performance-Driven Construction Management powered by AI, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data.

This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall.

Buildots' AI-based technology provides one central platform where everything happening on the construction site is integrated and connected. Progress is captured and tracked by walking the site with wearable 360-degree cameras and the data it provides gives managers complete control of their project. Some of the largest construction projects in New York, Singapore, London and across the globe are using Buildots to introduce Performance-Driven Construction Management, a new methodology that provides visibility and control for projects and keeps them within budget.

"This recognition by Fast Company is a great honor and I couldn't be more proud of what our team has contributed to the remarkable construction industry," said Roy Danon, Buildots' Co-founder and CEO. "Construction is one of the largest and most vital industries in the world. Millions of dedicated construction professionals go to work every day to build the houses we live in and the offices we work from and it's been a great privilege over the past five years to create technology that makes their job easier and helps them be more efficient."

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

Click here to see the final list.

