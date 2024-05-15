Buildots unveils AI-powered forecasting tool to mitigate construction delays

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI construction technology leader Buildots has announced the launch of its new Delay Forecast feature, an AI-powered tool that predicts delay risks and alerts construction teams about pace issues so that they can proactively mitigate potential delays before they escalate. The feature also includes granular, activity-level insights into the root causes of delays, enabling project managers to continually improve performance and strategy.

Intuitively integrated into Buildots' main dashboard, Delay Forecast flags activities that are at risk of falling behind schedule, quantifies those risks by providing projections of forecasted delays, as well as recommendations for pace corrections to mitigate and prevent delays. When users get delay alerts, they can input new pace assumptions and see how these changes might affect the timeline, allowing them to optimize and fine-tune strategies and determine the best path forward. The dashboard also enables project teams to track risk trends week by week, allowing them to see the real-life impact of their decisions.

The feature was developed after research performed by Buildots found that 62% of construction site activities consistently run slower than planned, and that 25% of activities run at half their planned pace. The findings also indicated that many times – even when critical activities performed poorly week after week – these issues go unnoticed until they have already significantly impacted project timelines.

"At Buildots we believe that accurate progress data, performance indicators, and data-driven insights are critical to solving issues that plague almost all construction projects, such as delays and inefficiency," said Aviv Leibovici, Buildots co-founder and CPO. "Those core beliefs inspire all that we do, from developing the Performance Driven Construction Management (PDCM) method, to designing new tools like Delay Forecast."

The new feature has been beta-tested on a number of global construction sites and has been shown to facilitate a 50% reduction in delay times when used together with the PDCM method. One of those sites is a large-scale Danish government complex, currently being built by leading Scandinavian contractor NCC Denmark. According to project manager Niels Frank Jensen, "Using Delay Forecast, not only can we now identify risks very early, but also inform our trades of the exact pace required to meet the schedule. Trades can adjust manpower resources accordingly by viewing quantities of work. We're finally able to back our instincts and prioritize activities based on actual performance and what's really at risk."

Delay Forecast is now available immediately to all current Buildots users and new customers.

About Buildots

Buildots is a global construction technology leader bringing the power of AI and computer vision to automate on-site progress tracking. The platform provides construction teams with accurate data and previously unavailable predictive performance metrics, empowering them to make data-driven decisions. Buildots' platform improves project visibility and efficiency, leading to reduced delays, enhanced error detection, and successful delivery of projects. Buildots is helping increase efficiencies of large-scale construction projects across North America, the UK and EMEA.

