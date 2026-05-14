Bupa and YuLife launch innovative Cash Plan to improve workplace health

The plan also connects employees to a wide range of digital healthcare services integrated in the YuLife app, including online GP appointments, musculoskeletal (MSK) support and a 'skin check' tool for potential skin cancer concerns, alongside Bupa's Employee Assistance Programme and 24/7 nurse helpline.

The launch comes as UK businesses face growing challenges around absence and presenteeism, with around 150 million working days lost to illness each year1 and a further £25 billion lost to employees working while unwell2. This reflects the national focus on workforce health set out in the Keep Britian Working review, of which Bupa is a Vanguard, seeking to help more people stay healthy and in work.

Dan Sullivan, Director of Product and Proposition at Bupa UK Insurance, said: "Businesses are under growing pressure from rising levels of absence and poor workforce wellbeing. Employers are looking for solutions that not only support people when they become unwell, but help them stay healthy in the first place.

"Expanding access to healthcare is central to Bupa's strategy. By bringing together high-quality care, preventive support and digital wellbeing services, we're evolving to meet the changing needs of our customers and making healthcare accessible and affordable for more people."

Employees can use the digital service to claim back the cost of a wide range of everyday healthcare quickly and simply; from dental and optical treatments, to therapies, diagnostics and prescriptions. Three tiers of cover are available, offering increasing levels of reimbursement, while a book-rated pricing model helps to give employers greater predictability over long-term costs.

Employers also benefit from anonymised, real-time workforce wellbeing insights through Yunity, YuLife's intelligence layer. This provides visibility into how benefits are being used, identifies emerging trends and key risks, and enables early intervention to support healthier, more productive teams.

Early results around employee engagement with the YuLife platform show the approach is already having a measurable impact, including increasing physical activity by 20%3, reducing stress levels by 53%4, and cutting absenteeism by 11.5%5.

Josh Hart, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at YuLife, said: "This Cash Plan is the all-in-one employee benefit, built for companies of every size and priced so more of them can offer it. Instead of absorbing the cost of people being off work, employers now have a Bupa x YuLife solution they can put in place today."

For more information on the new Health Cash Plan visit: https://signup.yulife.com/health-cash-plan

Editor's notes:

1 Bupa 2026: Healthy Workforce, Healthy Economy Booklet

2 Revealed: Hidden annual cost of employee sickness is up £30 billion since 2018 | IPPR

3 YuLife internal data 2025: Defined as employees who use YuLife every day, as a proportion of monthly active users.

4 YuLife Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) Study with University of Essex, 2025

5 The Economic Impact of YuLife, Forrester Consulting, November 2022

About Bupa Global, India & UK

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. Health insurance accounts for a large part of our business with Bupa UK Insurance, the UK's leading health insurer, providing health and dental cover to over 4.2 million customers. Bupa Global is the premium health insurance arm of Bupa, serving 400,000 customers around the world. Niva Bupa is a leading provider of health insurance and retail health insurance in India with 23.1 million customers. Bupa Dental Care is a leading provider of dentistry in the UK, providing dental services in 390 centres across the UK and Ireland. Bupa Care Services supports around 6,500 residents in over 113 care homes and 10 Richmond Villages. Bupa Health Services incudes over 110 health clinics, and the Cromwell Hospital, New Victoria Hospital and King Edward VII Hospital which provide care for insured, self-pay and international patients.

About YuLife

YuLife is an AI-forward insurtech redefining employee benefits for the way people live and work today. YuLife brings health and insurance together in a single experience that inspires people to live healthier lives. By turning small daily actions into lasting habits, rewarding progress and offering personalised support when it matters most, YuLife helps people understand and use their benefits as part of everyday life, not just when they need to make a claim.

That ongoing engagement generates insight at scale. For employers, it supports healthier, more resilient workforces and helps maximise the value of benefits spend. For insurers, it provides a clearer view of population health, enables earlier and more predictable intervention and supports more sustainable risk management. For advisers, it helps turn insight into clearer advice, aligning employers and insurers around better risk outcomes.

Partnering with leading insurers, including Bupa and MetLife, YuLife operates globally and supports millions of people worldwide. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, YuLife is backed by investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe and Dai-ichi Holdings. For more information, visit www.yulife.com.

Press Materials can be found here.

Press Contact:

YuLife Press Office

[email protected]

0747 019 6826

Bupa Press Office

[email protected]

020 7833 7040

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980074/Bupa_x_YuLife_Health.jpg