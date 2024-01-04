Camtek Announces Participation in THE 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference In New York

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel , Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its management will be participating in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City from January 16-19, 2024.

Mr. Moshe Eisenberg, Camtek's CFO and Mr. Ramy Langer, Camtek's COO, will be hosting a fireside chat session on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:15am Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact a Needham representative or email a request to the Camtek investor relations team at [email protected].

For more information about Camtek Ltd. and its advanced inspection and metrology solutions, please visit www.camtek.com.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

