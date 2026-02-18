CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2025

News provided byCamtek Ltd.
18 Feb, 2026
Record revenues: $128.1 million for Q4 & $496.1 million for 2025; Expects double-digit revenue growth in 2026
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Record revenues of $128.1 million, a 9% YoY increase;
- GAAP gross margin of 50.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.1%, versus gross margins of 49.6% and 50.6% respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024;
- GAAP net income of $35.9 million (up 9% YoY) and non-GAAP net income of $40.7 million (up 8% YoY);
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.71 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.81; and
- Generated cash of over $61 million from operating activities.
2025 Full-Year Financial Highlights
- Record revenues of $496.1 million, a 16% YoY increase;
- GAAP gross margin of 50.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.6%, versus gross margins of 48.9% and 50.8% respectively, in 2024;
- GAAP net income of $50.7 million (down 43% YoY) and non-GAAP net income of $159.0 million (up 15% YoY); and
- GAAP diluted EPS of $1.05 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.26.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Based on the backlog, pipeline of orders and discussion with customers, Camtek expects 2026 to be a double-digit growth year.
Management expects first quarter 2026 revenues of around $120 million, with growth expected in the second quarter and more significant growth in the second half of 2026.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented, "2025 is the year in which we reached the significant milestone of half a billion dollars in revenue with robust profitability metrics. We are positioned at the epicenter of the AI market which is experiencing exceptionally strong demand."
Mr. Amit continued, "As we enter 2026, leading manufacturers across the ecosystem are in the process of aggressively expanding their manufacturing capacity. As a result, we are seeing a major and accelerating increase in the demand for Camtek's equipment."
Concluded Mr. Amit, "This increased demand is demonstrated partly by a series of orders received, such as those totaling $45 million which we announced last week, as well as by our growing pipeline and ongoing discussions with our customers. All have reinforced our confidence that 2026 is expected to be another double-digit growth year for Camtek."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $128.1 million, compared to $117.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 9% year-over-year increase.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $64.1 million (50.0% of revenues), compared to $58.1 million (49.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $65.4 million (51.1% of revenues), compared to $59.3 million (50.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.7 million (24.7% of revenues), compared to $31.3 million (26.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $36.7 million (28.6% of revenues), compared to $36.3 million (30.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $33.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $37.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $61.2 million.
Full Year 2025 Results Summary
Revenues for 2025 were $496.1 million, a 16% increase compared to $429.2 million in 2024.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $250.3 million (50.5% of revenues), compared to $209.9 million (48.9% of revenues) in 2024.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $256.0 million (51.6% of revenues), compared to $218.0 million (50.8% of revenues) in 2024.
Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $128.2 million (25.8% of revenues), compared to $108.1 million (25.2% of revenues) in 2024.
Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $149.0 million (30.0% of revenues), compared to $130.3 million (30.4% of revenues) in 2024.
Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $50.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $118.5 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in 2024.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $159.0 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, compared to $138.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, in 2024.
Operating cash flow for 2025 was $142.6 million.
Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of December 31, 2025, were $851.1 million compared to $448.6 million as of December 31, 2024.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) acquisition related expenses and )iii) expenses related to the extinguishment of convertible notes, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
|
Camtek Ltd. and its subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
U.S. Dollars
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
177,848
|
126,224
|
Short-term deposits
|
411,450
|
231,000
|
Marketable securities
|
78,862
|
30,813
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
90,829
|
99,471
|
Inventories
|
112,202
|
111,204
|
Other current assets
|
25,804
|
21,347
|
Total current assets
|
896,995
|
620,059
|
Long-term deposits
|
-
|
26,000
|
Marketable securities
|
182,941
|
87,115
|
Long-term inventory
|
15,569
|
11,879
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
12,933
|
3,090
|
Other assets, net
|
1,881
|
2,001
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
65,107
|
54,196
|
Intangible assets, net
|
10,062
|
13,357
|
Goodwill
|
74,345
|
74,345
|
Total non- current assets
|
362,838
|
271,983
|
Total assets
|
1,259,833
|
892,042
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade accounts payable
|
33,676
|
46,630
|
Other current liabilities
|
73,749
|
77,280
|
Total current liabilities
|
107,425
|
123,910
|
Long-term liabilities
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
1,261
|
5,606
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
14,311
|
15,366
|
Convertible notes
|
519,833
|
197,925
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
535,405
|
218,897
|
Total liabilities
|
642,830
|
342,807
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025
|
47,920,509 issued shares at December 31, 2025 and 47,541,682 at December 31, 2024;
|
45,828,133 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 45,449,306 at December 31, 2024
|
178
|
177
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
231,892
|
214,931
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
287
|
203
|
Retained earnings
|
386,544
|
335,822
|
618,901
|
551,133
|
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|
(1,898)
|
(1,898)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
617,003
|
549,235
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
1,259,833
|
892,042
|
Camtek Ltd. and its subsidiaries
|
(in thousands)
|
Year ended December 31,
|
Three Months ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Revenues
|
496,072
|
429,234
|
128,124
|
117,293
|
Cost of revenues
|
245,755
|
219,283
|
64,024
|
59,161
|
Gross profit
|
250,317
|
209,951
|
64,100
|
58,132
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
48,345
|
38,287
|
13,056
|
10,371
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
73,769
|
63,595
|
19,360
|
16,461
|
Total operating expenses
|
122,114
|
101,882
|
32,416
|
26,832
|
Operating income
|
128,203
|
108,069
|
31,684
|
31,300
|
Financial income, net
|
25,064
|
23,169
|
8,163
|
6,175
|
Other expenses
|
(100,932)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Income before income taxes
|
52,335
|
131,238
|
39,847
|
37,475
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,613)
|
(12,723)
|
(3,950)
|
(4,466)
|
Net income
|
50,722
|
118,515
|
35,897
|
33,009
|
Net income per ordinary share:
|
Year ended December 31,
|
Three Months ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Basic net earnings
|
1.11
|
2.62
|
0.78
|
0.73
|
Diluted net earnings
|
1.04
|
2.42
|
0.71
|
0.67
|
Weighted average number of
|
ordinary shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
45,703
|
45,279
|
45,814
|
45,428
|
Diluted
|
49,970
|
49,369
|
51,337
|
49,503
|
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Year ended December 31,
|
Three Months ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis
|
50,722
|
118,515
|
35,897
|
33,009
|
Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)
|
2,801
|
5,334
|
533
|
650
|
Loss from extinguishment of Capital Notes (2)
|
88,682
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
16,819
|
14,775
|
4,233
|
4,052
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
159,024
|
138,624
|
40,663
|
37,711
|
Non–GAAP net income per diluted share
|
3.26
|
2.83
|
0.81
|
0.77
|
Gross margin on GAAP basis
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
|
50.4%
250,317
|
49.6%
209,951
|
51.0%
64,100
|
50.6%
58,132
|
Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)
|
2,895
|
5,802
|
610
|
610
|
Share-based compensation
|
2,806
|
2,197
|
712
|
595
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
51.6 %
|
50.8 %
|
51.0 %
|
50.6 %
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
256,018
|
217,950
|
65,422
|
59,337
|
Reported operating income (loss) attributable
|
128,303
|
108,069
|
31,783
|
31,300
|
Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)
|
4,000
|
7,455
|
761
|
928
|
Share-based compensation
|
16,819
|
14,775
|
4,233
|
4,052
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
149,122
|
130,299
|
36,777
|
36,280
|
(1) During the year ended December 310, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.8 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
During the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.5 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $5.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $2.1 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.
(2) During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss of $88.7 million, consisting of: (1) $100.9 million from the extinguishment of Capital Notes recorded under the other expenses line item. (2) $12.3 million tax benefit recorded under the income tax benefit line item.
