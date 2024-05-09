CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

Q2 revenue guidance of $100-102 million - 37% YoY growth - driven by HBM and Chiplets

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2024

Record revenues of $97.0 million , a 34% year-over-year (YoY) increase;

, a 34% year-over-year (YoY) increase; GAAP operating income of $21.2 million (up 50% YoY) and non-GAAP operating profit of $29.0 million (up 67% YoY), representing operating margins of 21.9% and 29.9%, respectively;

(up 50% YoY) and non-GAAP operating profit of (up 67% YoY), representing operating margins of 21.9% and 29.9%, respectively; GAAP net income of $24.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $31.3 million ; and

and non-GAAP net income of ; and Strong positive operating cash flow of $20.2 million .

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects revenues in the second quarter of 2024 between $100-102 million, representing a 37% mid-point increase over the second quarter of 2023. Given the significant visibility and strong ongoing order flow, continued sequential growth is expected throughout 2024.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I am pleased with the record revenues in the first quarter driven by strong demand for HBM and chiplets applications, which accounted for 60% of our business. The field of AI is changing our industry and Camtek is well positioned to benefit from this transformative trend. AI technology needs High Performance Computing (HPC) capabilities, which are based on architectures utilizing High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and Chiplet devices as key components. The on-going surge in demand for HPC and our leading position at all tier-1 manufacturers continue to be the main drivers behind our strong results and outlook."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "Looking beyond 2024, as AI continues to transform the industry, we are very confident in our ability to capitalize on the trend and grow towards the milestone of annual sales in excess of $500 million."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $97.0 million. This compares to first quarter 2023 revenues of $72.5 million, a year-over-year growth of 34%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $44.7 million (46.1% of revenues), an increase of 32% compared to a gross profit of $33.9 million (46.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $49.1 million (50.6% of revenues), an increase of 43% compared to a gross profit of $34.3 million (47.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.2 million (21.9% of revenues), an increase of 50% compared to an operating profit of $14.2 million (19.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $29.0 million (29.9% of revenues), an increase of 67% compared to $17.4 million (24.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $24.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, an increase of 21% compared to net income of $17.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, an increase of 53% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $20.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of March 31, 2024, were $466.3 million compared to $448.6 million as of December 31, 2023. During the first quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $20.2 million.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, and the related evolving regional conflicts; the continued demand for HPC, HBM and Chiplet devices resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China, Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 21, 2024, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



March 31, December 31,

2024 2023

U.S. Dollars Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 123,035 119,968 Short-term deposits 242,250 215,250 Marketable securities 11,941 18,816 Trade accounts receivable, net 86,365 87,300 Inventories 92,080 85,905 Other current assets 23,257 19,548





Total current assets 578,928 546,787

















Long-term deposits 6,000 21,000 Marketable securities 83,781 73,576 Long-term inventory 9,984 9,023 Deferred tax asset, net 2,642 2,642 Other assets, net 1,829 1,370 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,767 41,987 Intangible assets, net 16,030 16,937 Goodwill 74,345 74,345





Total non- current assets 237,378 240,880





Total assets 816,306 787,667





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 38,871 42,187 Other current liabilities 59,237 54,487 Dividend payable 60,041 -





Total current liabilities 158,149 96,674





Long-term liabilities



Deferred tax liabilities, net 6,368 7,541 Other long-term liabilities 11,107 10,473 Convertible notes 197,104 196,831 Total long-term liabilities 214,579 214,845





Total liabilities 372,728 311,519





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

March 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023;



47,235,723 issued shares at March 31, 2024 and 46,993,998 at

December 31, 2023;



45,143,347 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 44,901,622 at

December 31, 2023 176 176 Additional paid-in capital 143,559 200,389 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (410) 129 Retained earnings 302,151 277,352

445,476 478,046 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) (1,898) (1,898)





Total shareholders' equity 443,578 476,148





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 816,306 787,667







Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data)



Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2023

U.S. dollars (In thousands)















Revenues 97,010 72,457 315,375 Cost of revenues 52,287 38,593 167,742







Gross profit 44,723 33,864 147,633







Operating expenses:





Research and development 8,912 7,554 31,470 Selling, general and administrative 14,573 12,115 50,751







Total operating expenses 23,485 19,669 82,221







Operating profit 21,238 14,195 65,412







Financial income, net 5,610 5,110 22,218







Income before incomes taxes 26,848 19,305 87,630







Income tax expense (2,049) (2,060) (8,998)







Net income 24,799 17,245 78,632































Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars) 0.55 0.39 1.76















Diluted net earnings per share (in US dollars) 0.51 0.36 1.63







Weighted average number of





ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 45,074 44,522 44,725







Diluted 49,253 48,436 48,863

















Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)



Three months ended March 31, Year ended December 31,



2024 2023 2023



U.S. dollars U.S. dollars











Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 24,799 17,245 78,632 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 3,384 - 4,550 Share-based compensation 3,118 3,194 12,525 Non-GAAP net income 31,301 20,439 95,707







Non –GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.63 0.42 1.96







Gross margin on GAAP basis 46.1 % 46.7 % 46.8 % Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 44,723 33,864 147,633 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 3,972 - 3,492 Share-based compensation 398 392 1,591 Non-GAAP gross profit 49,093 34,256 152,716 Non- GAAP gross margin 50.6 % 47.3 % 48.4 %







Reported operating profit attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 21,238 14,195 65,412 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 4,671 - 5,406 Share-based compensation 3,118 3,194 12,525 Non-GAAP operating profit 29,027 17,389 83,343

(1) During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $3.4

million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million, for both

periods. This amount recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired

recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales

and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and

administrative expenses line item. (5) $1.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded

under the tax expense line item.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition expenses of $4.5 million, consisting of: (1)

inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $2.2 million. This amount was recorded under cost of

revenues line item. (2) $0.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item.

(3) Inventory write-off of $0.9 million recorded under costs of revenues line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of

intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) Acquisition expenses of $1.7 million

recorded under general and administrative expenses line item. (6) $0.9 million reversal of tax provision related to the above

adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

