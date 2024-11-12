CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

Record revenues of $112 million; Q4 revenue guidance of ~$115 million, up 30% YoY, primarily driven by High Performance Computing applications

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2024

Record revenues of $112.3 million , a 40% year-over-year (YoY) increase;

, a 40% year-over-year (YoY) increase; GAAP operating income of $29.6 million (up 56% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of $34.2 million (up 56% YoY), representing operating margins of 26.4% and 30.6%, respectively;

(up 56% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of (up 56% YoY), representing operating margins of 26.4% and 30.6%, respectively; GAAP net income of $32.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $37.0 million ; and

and non-GAAP net income of ; and Strong positive operating cash flow of $35.8 million .

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 of approximately $115 million, which would represent a 30% increase over revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023, with sequential growth in Q1 2025.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I am very pleased with the results of the third quarter and especially happy with the positive response to the introduction of our new product in September, the Eagle G5, as reflected by the $20 million orders announced last week. We recently introduced to certain key customers an additional new and advanced platform for the next generation of Advanced Packaging for which we have already received initial orders.

"Looking ahead, the demand in the HPC segment remains healthy. We expect the overall contribution of HPC to our business this year to be around 50% and expect it to be a major growth driver in 2025 as well. We also see an increased demand for a wide range of other applications."

Continued Mr. Amit, "Based on our current order flow, backlog, and pipeline, our revenue guidance for the fourth quarter is around $115 million dollars. Given our guidance for the fourth quarter, 2024 is expected to be a record year for Camtek with revenue around $427 million, which would represent 35% growth YoY."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $112.3 million. This compares to third quarter 2023 revenues of $80.5 million, a year-over-year growth of 40%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $55.9 million (49.7% of revenues), an increase of 43% compared to a gross profit of $39.0 million (48.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $57.1 million (50.8% of revenues), an increase of 45% compared to a gross profit of $39.4 million (49.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $29.6 million (26.4% of revenues), an increase of 56% compared to an operating income of $19.1 million (23.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $34.2 million (30.4% of revenues), an increase of 54% compared to $22.2 million (27.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $32.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, an increase of 48% compared to net income of $22.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $37.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, an increase of 47% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $25.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of September 30, 2024, were $488.7 million compared to $453.9 million as of June 30, 2024. During the third quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $35.8 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b54LkdsSS4KNojb_vrH76w

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, and the related evolving regional conflicts; the continued demand for HPC, HBM and Chiplet devices resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China, Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 21, 2024, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)









September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

U.S. Dollars Assets









Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 99,292

119,968 Short-term deposits 273,350

215,250 Marketable securities 26,839

18,816 Trade accounts receivable, net 70,749

87,300 Inventories 104,941

85,905 Other current assets 25,049

19,548







Total current assets 600,220

546,787























Long-term deposits 6,000

21,000 Marketable securities 83,188

73,576 Long-term inventory 11,309

9,023 Deferred tax asset, net 2,642

2,642 Other assets, net 2,034

1,370 Property, plant and equipment, net 47,418

41,987 Intangible assets, net 14,258

16,937 Goodwill 74,345

74,345







Total non- current assets 241,194

240,880







Total assets 841,414

787,667





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 44,160

42,187 Other current liabilities 69,451

54,487







Total current liabilities 113,611

96,674







Long-term liabilities





Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,388

7,541 Other long-term liabilities 10,911

10,473 Convertible notes 197,651

196,831

213,950

214,845







Total liabilities 327,561

311,519























Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023;





47,480,007 issued shares at September 30, 2024 and 46,993,998 at

December 31, 2023;





45,387,631 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 44,901,622 at

December 31, 2023 177

176 Additional paid-in capital 211,229

200,389 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,532

129 Retained earnings 302,813

277,352

515,751

478,046 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023) (1,898)

(1,898)







Total shareholders' equity 513,853

476,148







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 841,414

787,667

















Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share data)

Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended September 30, Year ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 2023

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Revenues 311,941 226,685 112,340 80,470 315,375 Cost of revenues 160,122 118,840 56,484 41,462 167,742











Gross profit 151,819 107,845 55,856 39,008 147,633























Research and development costs 27,916 23,428 9,770 7,756 31,470 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,134 36,224 16,440 12,187 50,751

75,050 59,652 26,210 19,943 82,221











Operating profit 76,769 48,193 29,646 19,065 65,412











Financial income, net 16,994 16,536 6,370 5,672 22,218











Income before income taxes 93,763 64,729 36,016 24,737 87,630













Income tax expense (8,257) (6,887) (3,273) (2,679) (8,998)













Net income 85,506 57,842 32,743 22,058 78,632 Net income per ordinary share: Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended September 30, Year ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 2023

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars











Basic net earnings per share 1.86 1.30 0.71 0.49 1.76











Diluted net earnings per share 1.75 1.20 0.67 0.46 1.63











Weighted average number of









ordinary shares outstanding









(in thousands):





















Basic 45,912 44,614 46,016 44,728 44,725











Diluted 49,333 48,682 49,437 48,965 48,863

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)

Nine Months ended Three Months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 2023

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 85,506 57,842 32,743 22,058 78,632 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 4,684 - 650 - 4,550 Share-based compensation 10,723 9,657 3,614 3,137 12,525 Non-GAAP net income 100,913 67,499 37,007 25,195 95,707











Non–GAAP net income per diluted share 2.05 1.39 0.75 0.51 1.96 Gross margin on GAAP basis 48.7 % 47.5 % 49.7 % 48.5 % 46.8 % Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 151,819 107,845 55,856 39,008 147,633 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 5,192 - 610 - 3,492 Share-based compensation 1,602 1,196 596 389 1,591 Non- GAAP gross profit 158,613 109,041 57,062 39,397 152,716 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.8 % 48.1 % 50.8 % 49.0 % 48.4 %











Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 76,769 48,193 29,646 19,065 65,412 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 6,527 - 928 - 5,406 Share-based compensation 10,723 9,657 3,614 3,137 12,525 Non-GAAP operating income 94,019 57,850 34,188 22,202 83,343











(1) During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $4.7 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.8 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.9 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $1.8 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded acquisition expenses of $4.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $2.2 million. This amount was recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) Inventory write-off of $0.9 million recorded under costs of revenues line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) Acquisition expenses of $1.7 million recorded under general and administrative expenses line item. (6) $0.9 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

CAMTEK LTD. Moshe Eisenberg, CFO Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 [email protected] INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS EK Global Investor Relations Ehud Helft Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040 [email protected]

