CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

Camtek Ltd.

12 Nov, 2024

Record revenues of $112 million; Q4 revenue guidance of ~$115 million, up 30% YoY, primarily driven by High Performance Computing applications

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2024

  • Record revenues of $112.3 million, a 40% year-over-year (YoY) increase;
  • GAAP operating income of $29.6 million (up 56% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of $34.2 million (up 56% YoY), representing operating margins of 26.4% and 30.6%, respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $32.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $37.0 million; and
  • Strong positive operating cash flow of $35.8 million.  

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 of approximately $115 million, which would represent a 30% increase over revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023, with sequential growth in Q1 2025. 

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I am very pleased with the results of the third quarter and especially happy with the positive response to the introduction of our new product in September, the Eagle G5, as reflected by the $20 million orders announced last week. We recently introduced to certain key customers an additional new and advanced platform for the next generation of Advanced Packaging for which we have already received initial orders.

"Looking ahead, the demand in the HPC segment remains healthy. We expect the overall contribution of HPC to our business this year to be around 50% and expect it to be a major growth driver in 2025 as well. We also see an increased demand for a wide range of other applications."

Continued Mr. Amit, "Based on our current order flow, backlog, and pipeline, our revenue guidance for the fourth quarter is around $115 million dollars. Given our guidance for the fourth quarter, 2024 is expected to be a record year for Camtek with revenue around $427 million, which would represent 35% growth YoY."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results 

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $112.3 million. This compares to third quarter 2023 revenues of $80.5 million, a year-over-year growth of 40%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $55.9 million (49.7% of revenues), an increase of 43% compared to a gross profit of $39.0 million (48.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $57.1 million (50.8% of revenues), an increase of 45% compared to a gross profit of $39.4 million (49.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $29.6 million (26.4% of revenues), an increase of 56% compared to an operating income of $19.1 million (23.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $34.2 million (30.4% of revenues), an increase of 54% compared to $22.2 million (27.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $32.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, an increase of 48% compared to net income of $22.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $37.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, an increase of 47% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $25.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. 

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of September 30, 2024, were $488.7 million compared to $453.9 million as of June 30, 2024. During the third quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $35.8 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b54LkdsSS4KNojb_vrH76w 

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com  within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, and the related evolving regional conflicts; the continued demand for HPC, HBM and Chiplet devices resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results;  formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes;  the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China, Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 21, 2024, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

U.S. Dollars

Assets




Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

99,292

119,968

Short-term deposits

273,350

215,250

Marketable securities

26,839

18,816

Trade accounts receivable, net

70,749

87,300

Inventories

104,941

85,905

Other current assets

25,049

19,548




Total current assets

600,220

546,787












Long-term deposits

6,000

21,000

Marketable securities

83,188

73,576

Long-term inventory

11,309

9,023

Deferred tax asset, net

2,642

2,642

Other assets, net

2,034

1,370

Property, plant and equipment, net

47,418

41,987

Intangible assets, net

14,258

16,937

Goodwill

74,345

74,345




    Total non- current assets

241,194

240,880




Total assets

841,414

787,667



Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

44,160

42,187

Other current liabilities

69,451

54,487




Total current liabilities

113,611

96,674




Long-term liabilities


Deferred tax liabilities, net

5,388

7,541

Other long-term liabilities

10,911

10,473

Convertible notes

197,651

196,831

213,950

214,845




Total liabilities

327,561

311,519












Shareholders' equity




Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023;


47,480,007 issued shares at September 30, 2024 and 46,993,998 at
December 31, 2023;


45,387,631 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 44,901,622 at
December 31, 2023

 

177

 

176

Additional paid-in capital

211,229

200,389

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,532

129

Retained earnings

302,813

277,352

515,751

478,046

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of September 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023)

 

(1,898)

 

(1,898)




Total shareholders' equity

513,853

476,148




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

841,414

787,667








Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data)

 

Nine months ended

 September 30,

 

Three months ended

September 30,

 

Year ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

Revenues

311,941

226,685

112,340

80,470

315,375

Cost of revenues

160,122

118,840

56,484

41,462

167,742






Gross profit

151,819

107,845

55,856

39,008

147,633












Research and development costs

27,916

23,428

9,770

7,756

31,470

Selling, general and administrative expenses

47,134

 

36,224

 

16,440

 

12,187

 

50,751

75,050

 

59,652

 

26,210

 

19,943

 

82,221






Operating profit

76,769

48,193

29,646

19,065

65,412






Financial income, net

16,994

16,536

6,370

5,672

22,218






Income before income taxes

93,763

64,729

36,016

24,737

87,630







Income tax expense

(8,257)

(6,887)

(3,273)

(2,679)

(8,998)







Net income 

85,506

57,842

32,743

22,058

78,632

Net income per ordinary share:

 

 

Nine months ended

 September 30,

 

Three months ended

September 30,

 

Year ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars






Basic net earnings per share

1.86

1.30

0.71

0.49

1.76






Diluted net earnings per share

1.75

1.20

0.67

0.46

1.63






Weighted average number of




  ordinary shares outstanding 




  (in thousands):










Basic

45,912

44,614

46,016

44,728

44,725






Diluted

49,333

48,682

49,437

48,965

48,863

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)

Nine Months ended

Three Months ended

Year ended

September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

 

85,506

 

57,842

 

32,743

 

22,058

 

78,632

Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)

4,684

-

650

-

4,550

Share-based compensation

10,723

9,657

3,614

3,137

12,525

Non-GAAP net income

100,913

67,499

37,007

25,195

95,707






Non–GAAP net income per diluted share

 

2.05

1.39

0.75

0.51

1.96

Gross margin on GAAP basis

48.7 %

47.5 %

49.7 %

48.5 %

46.8 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

151,819

107,845

55,856

39,008

147,633

Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)

5,192

-

610

-

3,492

Share-based compensation

1,602

1,196

596

389

1,591

Non- GAAP gross profit

158,613

109,041

57,062

39,397

152,716

Non-GAAP gross margin

50.8 %

48.1 %

50.8 %

49.0 %

48.4 %






Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

76,769

 

48,193

 

29,646

 

19,065

 

65,412

Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)

6,527

-

928

-

5,406

Share-based compensation

10,723

9,657

3,614

3,137

12,525

Non-GAAP operating income

94,019

57,850

34,188

22,202

83,343






(1) During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $4.7 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.8 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.9 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $1.8 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded acquisition expenses of $4.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $2.2 million. This amount was recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) Inventory write-off of $0.9 million recorded under costs of revenues line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) Acquisition expenses of $1.7 million recorded under general and administrative expenses line item. (6) $0.9 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

 

 CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

[email protected] 

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

 





