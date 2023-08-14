Camtek Releases its First Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Report

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it has published its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report demonstrates Camtek's commitment to sustainability, responsible business practices and transparent disclosure of its ESG performance. The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to introduce Camtek's environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. This is our first publication on ESG-related topics and is an important milestone report."

"Global demand for semiconductors has a strong long-term growth trend, driven by continued demand for smartphones, smart cars, IoT, cloud computing as well as emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). We strongly believe that in the face of such demand and the associated environmental and social impact that companies that address such demand have, there is a need for all participants to take meaningful steps towards sustainability."

Continued Mr. Amit: "For us, social responsibility and strong corporate governance have been pillars of our business since our inception. With the publication of this report, we further demonstrate our commitment to sustainability. We look forward to continually sharing our progress with our stakeholders on all ESG-related activities."

Camtek's ESG report is available for download on the company's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection systems for Heterogenous Integration, Advanced Packaging, Memory, Compound Semiconductors, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF, Power and other segments in the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

