Can Leadership Wisdom Become a Scalable Asset? Marga.ai Bets Yes with Aviad Goz, transforming decades of executive coaching and organizational insight into a scalable digital mentor

The company continues building a new category of AI based on trusted human expertise and authentic decision-making

MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marga.ai, the company building the world's first infrastructure for scalable human wisdom, today announced that Aviad Goz, internationally recognized leadership strategist and creator of the NEWS Compass® methodology, has joined the platform as an official Digital Mentor. Through Marga.ai, Goz's leadership philosophy, decision-making frameworks, authentic voice, and organizational transformation methodologies will now become available globally through an AI-powered mentor designed to guide leaders, executives, and organizations navigating complexity and change.

With more than four decades of experience advising over 2,200 organizations worldwide, Goz is known for helping leadership teams and enterprises navigate periods of uncertainty, transformation, and strategic inflection points. His proprietary NEWS Compass® methodology has been used by multinational corporations, executive teams, and organizational leaders to align vision, values, execution, and internal dynamics into coherent decision-making systems.

The announcement further strengthens Marga.ai's position as a pioneer in a new category emerging at the intersection of artificial intelligence, human development, and digital intellectual property: the transformation of elite human expertise into scalable, high-trust AI assets.

Unlike conventional generative AI applications that rely primarily on static knowledge retrieval or probabilistic language generation, Marga.ai is developing what it describes as "Authentic Human AI" — AI systems designed to preserve not only knowledge, but also personality, judgment patterns, decision logic, memory structures, emotional tone, and the unique cognitive frameworks of exceptional human mentors.

For investors and market observers, the broader implication is significant: Marga.ai is positioning itself to create an entirely new class of recurring digital assets based on verified human expertise and trusted intellectual capital.

"Aviad Goz represents exactly the kind of human wisdom Marga was built to preserve and scale," said Mark Gazit, Founder and CEO of Marga.ai. His methodology has helped thousands of leaders in more than 45 countries navigate uncertainty, organizational resistance, and high-stakes transformation. What makes this partnership strategically important is that we are not simply digitizing content — we are creating a trusted AI mentor capable of extending Aviad's authentic guidance, decision-making philosophy, and leadership intelligence to individuals and organizations worldwide, at scale."

"AI should not replace human judgment — it should amplify human potential," said Aviad Goz. "Throughout my career, I've focused on helping leaders navigate complexity, uncertainty, and transformation with greater clarity and alignment. Partnering with Marga.ai allows me to extend this work globally through an AI experience that preserves not just information, but the spirit, philosophy, and human depth behind the methodology itself.

We are entering an era where authentic human wisdom can become continuously accessible, scalable, and deeply personal without losing its integrity. That is an extraordinary opportunity if built responsibly."

About Aviad Goz

Aviad Goz is an internationally recognized leadership strategist, executive mentor, and creator of the NEWS Compass® methodology. Over the past 40 years, he has worked with more than 2,200 organizations worldwide, helping leaders and management teams navigate organizational transformation, strategic uncertainty, and complex decision-making environments through the international company he founded, N.E.WS, which operates in 45 countries around the world. His methodology, published in 12 books concerning human and organizational development, integrates vision, values, blockers, and execution into a practical framework for leadership alignment and sustainable growth.

For more information:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aviadgoz/

https://www.facebook.com/aviad.goz/

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B004MWTEPE

https://newsnavigation.com/home/

About Marga.ai

Marga AI is the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom.

While most AI companies generate intelligence, Marga preserves judgment. We partner exclusively with the world's most trusted thinkers, leaders, and teachers to replicate their voice, methodology, and decision-making with complete fidelity and zero hallucinations.

Each Marga AI mentor is built from proprietary IP, verified by the master themselves, and legally exclusive to our platform. The result is a new asset class: living, scalable human wisdom that can be accessed globally across consumer, enterprise, and legacy use cases.

Marga is not an LLM wrapper, a digital twin, or a chatbot. It is infrastructure built for high-trust domains, leadership, mental health, education, and long-term decision-making, where accuracy, ethics, and authenticity are non-negotiable.

As AI accelerates, human wisdom becomes the scarcest resource. Marga is capturing it, before it's diluted, lost, or hallucinated away.

For more information, visit: www.mrga.ai

https://www.linkedin.com/company/margaai/posts/?feedView=all

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SOURCE Marga.ai