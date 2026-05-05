From Boardroom to Digital Immortality: Ashutosh Garg Joins Marga.ai

The pioneering Secured human-wisdom AI platform continues to build a new asset class, as Garg chooses Marga.ai to scale his authentic voice and business methodology to a global audience 24/7

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marga.ai, the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom, announced that Ashutosh Garg, a global entrepreneur, board member, author, and executive coach with over 25 years of leadership experience across corporate, entrepreneurial, and international arenas, has joined its growing collective of Digital Masters. Ashutosh Garg selected Marga.ai as his official AI platform to make his business knowledge, methodology, and authentic voice accessible to businessmen and individuals worldwide, at any time.

Unlike conventional AI applications, Marga.ai is designed to provide responses grounded in real human knowledge, supported by a Zero Hallucinations mechanism that eliminates AI "guesswork" caused by missing information. Its embedded human imagination component enables the system to address even new questions while remaining faithful to the human source.

"Human wisdom is the rarest resource in the age of AI," said Mark Gazit, CEO and Co-Founder of Marga.ai. "Ashutosh Garg brings decades of leadership insight and global perspective, and through Marga, his voice can now guide millions simultaneously. This is exactly the future we are building, a world where the experience of exceptional leaders becomes permanently accessible.

Ashutosh Garg added: "I have written 10 books, published over 200 articles, and have over 3500 conversations on my podcast. Creating an AI for Ashutosh Garg would enable me to share my writings and thoughts with the World.

I chose to work with Marga.ai to develop Ashutosh Garg AI because of the deep understanding the Marga Team has and because they offered me an amazing platform to share my thoughts and writings to a much larger audience all over the World. The fact that all my responses could be in multiple languages made it even more compelling.

My vision is to share my life's learnings with a much larger audience in India and the World.

About Ashutosh Garg

Ashutosh Garg is a global entrepreneur, board member, author, and executive coach with over 25 years of leadership experience across corporate, entrepreneurial, and international arenas. He is the founder of Guardian Pharmacy in India, which grew to become the country's second-largest pharmacy chain with over 200 stores, and previously held senior leadership roles at ITC and in the aerospace industry across Asia.

Ashutosh has served as a Director of GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance, and continues to contribute to leading public and governance bodies in India. He is the author of ten acclaimed business bestsellers, including The Brand Called You and The Power of Saying NO!, and is a regular contributor and commentator in international media.

He hosts the widely followed video and podcast series The Brand Called You, having interviewed more than 3,500 leaders from over 65 countries. In addition, he is a certified Business and Executive Coach, mentoring CEOs and senior executives worldwide on strategy, governance, leadership, and personal accountability.

For more information, visit:

Twitter: @gargashutosh | Instagram: ashutoshgarg56 | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/coach-ashutoshgarg/

Blog: ashutoshgargin.wordpress.com | ashutoshgarg56.blogspot.com

www.eQuationCoaching.com | www.tbcy.in | https://www.amazon.com/author/ashutoshgarg

About Marga.ai

Marga AI is the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom.

While most AI companies generate intelligence, Marga preserves judgment. We partner exclusively with the world's most trusted thinkers, leaders, and teachers to replicate their voice, methodology, and decision-making with complete fidelity and zero hallucinations.

Each Marga AI mentor is built from proprietary IP, verified by the master themselves, and legally exclusive to our platform. The result is a new asset class: living, scalable human wisdom that can be accessed globally across consumer, enterprise, and legacy use cases.

Marga is not an LLM wrapper, a digital twin, or a chatbot. It is infrastructure built for high-trust domains, leadership, mental health, education, and long-term decision-making, where accuracy, ethics, and authenticity are non-negotiable.

As AI accelerates, human wisdom becomes the scarcest resource. Marga is capturing it, before it's diluted, lost, or hallucinated away.

For more information, visit: www.marga.ai

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SOURCE Marga.ai